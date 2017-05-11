Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page The Advocate: Keys to Kamara: How Saints RB's diverse route options help open up offense

Keys to Kamara: How Saints RB's diverse route options help open up offense

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-08-2017, 02:35 PM   #1
Threaded by jeanpierre
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 16,650

Blog Entries: 28
Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Views: 11
Reply With Quote
Old 11-08-2017, 02:54 PM   #2
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 5,151
Re: Keys to Kamara: How Saints RB's diverse route options help open up offense
Once I heard Payton say he looked like Marshall Faulk from a private session that's all I needed to hear. I knew he was going to be money for us. I made sure to get him on my FF team.
Beastmode is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« NFL TV Coverage Map Week 10 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:16 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts