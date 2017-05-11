|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints announce Delvin Breaux will not play this season – ProFootballTalk...
|
|
|11-09-2017, 10:24 AM
|#1
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,818
Blog Entries: 1
|
Saints announce Delvin Breaux will not play this season
|11-09-2017, 10:26 AM
|#2
|
10000 POST CLUB
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Alexandria, La
Posts: 10,811
|
Re: Saints announce Delvin Breaux will not play this season
I wonder what that means for him long-term? Crawley and Lattimore will have the top 2 corner-back spots locked down next year...
|11-09-2017, 10:32 AM
|#3
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,437
Blog Entries: 29
|
Re: Saints announce Delvin Breaux will not play this season
Is his career over with? Even other injuries have kept him in the tub and on the spin bike.
|11-09-2017, 10:33 AM
|#4
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 5,276
|
Re: Saints announce Delvin Breaux will not play this season
so anyone else on IR that we can bring back?
Strief week 14 and ...
Breaux might be done here: six games in two seasons. The plus side is that he is cheap, very cheap
|11-09-2017, 10:34 AM
|#5
|
500th Post
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Scott
Posts: 759
|
Re: Saints announce Delvin Breaux will not play this season
I have a feeling that's the last we'll see of him in the black and gold. I think he's due to hit free agency next year and I'd rather they hang onto PJ as the third corner. It was fun while it lasted and I'll root for him to do well wherever he goes. Super cool story, but too much injury risk and he's already 27 or 28. See ya DB.
|11-09-2017, 10:54 AM
|#6
|
LB Mentallity
Join Date: Dec 2005
Posts: 15,543
Blog Entries: 67
|
Re: Saints announce Delvin Breaux will not play this season
Crap and I think your right frydaddy. Then again the string of injuries might make him a cheaper signing.
At least now he can heal up right
John Greco resigned?
