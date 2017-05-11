frydaddy 500th Post

Re: Saints announce Delvin Breaux will not play this season I have a feeling that's the last we'll see of him in the black and gold. I think he's due to hit free agency next year and I'd rather they hang onto PJ as the third corner. It was fun while it lasted and I'll root for him to do well wherever he goes. Super cool story, but too much injury risk and he's already 27 or 28. See ya DB. hagan714 likes this.