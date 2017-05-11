Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints announce Delvin Breaux will not play this season

Saints announce Delvin Breaux will not play this season
Saints announce Delvin Breaux will not play this season – ProFootballTalk
Re: Saints announce Delvin Breaux will not play this season
I wonder what that means for him long-term? Crawley and Lattimore will have the top 2 corner-back spots locked down next year...
Re: Saints announce Delvin Breaux will not play this season
Is his career over with? Even other injuries have kept him in the tub and on the spin bike.
Re: Saints announce Delvin Breaux will not play this season
so anyone else on IR that we can bring back?
Strief week 14 and ...

Breaux might be done here: six games in two seasons. The plus side is that he is cheap, very cheap
Re: Saints announce Delvin Breaux will not play this season
I have a feeling that's the last we'll see of him in the black and gold. I think he's due to hit free agency next year and I'd rather they hang onto PJ as the third corner. It was fun while it lasted and I'll root for him to do well wherever he goes. Super cool story, but too much injury risk and he's already 27 or 28. See ya DB.
Re: Saints announce Delvin Breaux will not play this season
Crap and I think your right frydaddy. Then again the string of injuries might make him a cheaper signing.

At least now he can heal up right

John Greco resigned?
