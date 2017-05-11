|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Our Week 10 BES Rankings mark the fourth week that the New Orleans Saints (7-2) have held the top spot. They first appeared there in our Week 7 report and have since extended their winning streak to seven games. Understandably, ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-15-2017, 08:45 PM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,522
Blog Entries: 29
|
Week 10 BES Rankings
Our Week 10 BES Rankings mark the fourth week that the New Orleans Saints (7-2) have held the top spot. They first appeared there in our Week 7 report and have since extended their winning streak to seven games.
Understandably, the Saints are generating a considerable amount of Super Bowl buzz in media circles. However, the BES was three weeks ahead of the hype. Will there be another team that heats up enough to dethrone the Saints before the postseason? Stay tuned
read more here
|Latest Blogs
|
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #5 Last Blog: 11-05-2017 By: hagan714
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|