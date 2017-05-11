Week 10 BES Rankings



Our Week 10 BES Rankings mark the fourth week that the New Orleans Saints (7-2) have held the top spot. They first appeared there in our Week 7 report and have since extended their winning streak to seven games. Understandably, the Saints are generating a considerable amount of Super Bowl buzz in media circles. However, the BES was three weeks ahead of the hype. Will there be another team that heats up enough to dethrone the Saints before the postseason? Stay tuned