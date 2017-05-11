Drew Brees is relishing his new role.

|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; It is a different sort of season for Drew Brees. The passing yards are not piling up as rapidly. The fate of the New Orleans Saints does not depend entirely on his right arm. He actually has help. Its a ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-16-2017, 11:46 AM
|#1
|
Threaded by QBREES9
Moderator
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: New Haven Ct
Posts: 23,251
Rating: (0 votes - average)
It is a different sort of season for Drew Brees. The passing yards are not piling up as rapidly. The fate of the New Orleans Saints does not depend entirely on his right arm. He actually has help. Its a nice feeling. I just do my job, Brees said. When Im asked to [throw], Im going to be as efficient as I possibly can. Completions are good. Convert third downs. Score touchdowns. Take care of the football. Thats my job. Thats always the quarterbacks job. Brees is 38 and his place as one of the most prolific passers in NFL history is secure. He possesses five of the nine 5,000-yard passing seasons in league history. No other quarterback has had more than one such season. Therein lies the
https://www.yahoo.com/sports/m/4eb4e...shing-his.html
|
Views: 8
|Latest Blogs
|
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #5 Last Blog: 11-05-2017 By: hagan714
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|