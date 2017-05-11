Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Article: Drew Brees is relishing his new role.

Drew Brees is relishing his new role.

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; It is a different sort of season for Drew Brees. The passing yards are not piling up as rapidly. The fate of the New Orleans Saints does not depend entirely on his right arm. He actually has help. Its a ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-16-2017, 11:46 AM   #1
Threaded by QBREES9
Moderator
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: New Haven Ct
Posts: 23,251

Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
It is a different sort of season for Drew Brees. The passing yards are not piling up as rapidly. The fate of the New Orleans Saints does not depend entirely on his right arm. He actually has help. Its a nice feeling. I just do my job, Brees said. When Im asked to [throw], Im going to be as efficient as I possibly can. Completions are good. Convert third downs. Score touchdowns. Take care of the football. Thats my job. Thats always the quarterbacks job. Brees is 38 and his place as one of the most prolific passers in NFL history is secure. He possesses five of the nine 5,000-yard passing seasons in league history. No other quarterback has had more than one such season. Therein lies the



https://www.yahoo.com/sports/m/4eb4e...shing-his.html

Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: b58e16bac1c02f53b44ebf5c110ea6de.jpg Views: 0 Size: 56.0 KB ID: 12262  

Views: 8
Reply With Quote
Reply

« Anyone else worried? | Ideal Offensive Line Finally Together. »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:35 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts