What did I miss?
Sorry to be a nuisance guys but I have just got home. Did I miss anything good?
Re: What did I miss?
Re: What did I miss?
Originally Posted by SaintGupHonestly Gup, if you haven't been filled in, find a way to catch a stream of the game.
In short, the defense came back to earth, the offense time warped back to 2011, and the Saints showed the grid and resiliance of the 2009 championship squad.
Find a way to see the game. It's a roller coaster ride to be experienced, not told.
SFIAH
Re: What did I miss?
Originally Posted by SaintFanInATLHELLThanks but I was just trying to give you a chuckle. Saw the game and have put my shoulder out punching the air. The pain is worth it and wish I was in NOLa celebrating.( I think my neighbours do too) ��
|
Re: What did I miss?
Re: What did I miss?
team that has more heart and drive than any I have seen in a long time. Played a bad game and still found a way to bounce back. this team wont lay down. Its what great teams do.
Shame on anyone who turned this game off.
Re: What did I miss?
Re: What did I miss?
