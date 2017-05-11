Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
What did I miss?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Sorry to be a nuisance guys but I have just got home. Did I miss anything good?...

Old 11-19-2017, 04:51 PM   #1
What did I miss?
Sorry to be a nuisance guys but I have just got home. Did I miss anything good?
Old 11-19-2017, 04:57 PM   #2
Re: What did I miss?
HA HA HA HA!
Old 11-19-2017, 04:57 PM   #3
Re: What did I miss?
Honestly Gup, if you haven't been filled in, find a way to catch a stream of the game.

In short, the defense came back to earth, the offense time warped back to 2011, and the Saints showed the grid and resiliance of the 2009 championship squad.

Find a way to see the game. It's a roller coaster ride to be experienced, not told.

SFIAH
Old 11-19-2017, 05:03 PM   #4
Re: What did I miss?
Thanks but I was just trying to give you a chuckle. Saw the game and have put my shoulder out punching the air. The pain is worth it and wish I was in NOLa celebrating.( I think my neighbours do too) ��
Old 11-19-2017, 05:07 PM   #5
Re: What did I miss?
Hell, yeah, brother!!

Old 11-19-2017, 05:08 PM   #6
Re: What did I miss?
team that has more heart and drive than any I have seen in a long time. Played a bad game and still found a way to bounce back. this team wont lay down. Its what great teams do.
Shame on anyone who turned this game off.
Old 11-19-2017, 05:14 PM   #7
Re: What did I miss?
No ****, Dude! I never gave up. My wife left the room, but I stayed and believed.
Old 11-19-2017, 05:16 PM   #8
Re: What did I miss?
Nope?

Only one of the greatest comebacks in NFL/Saints history.

Now let me get back to my cheese spread.
