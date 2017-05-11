What did I miss?

SaintFanInATLHELL The Professor

Originally Posted by SaintGup Sorry to be a nuisance guys but I have just got home. Did I miss anything good?



In short, the defense came back to earth, the offense time warped back to 2011, and the Saints showed the grid and resiliance of the 2009 championship squad.



Find a way to see the game. It's a roller coaster ride to be experienced, not told.



