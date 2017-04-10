|
I haven't watched a lot of baseball since Bobby Cox retired. Houston just reminded me how great baseball can be. Amazing! And I'm getting an Altuve Jersey. Little dude reminds me of Mark Lemke.
|11-01-2017, 11:18 PM
Congrats To the ASTROS!!!!!
I haven't watched a lot of baseball since Bobby Cox retired.
Houston just reminded me how great baseball can be. Amazing!
And I'm getting an Altuve Jersey. Little dude reminds me of Mark Lemke.
|
