|
this is a discussion within the Everything Else Community Forum; My niece is a cheerleader and my daughters' High School football team is going to the state championship!!! We just survived a double OT game and won 41-40 on a missed extra point by the other team! Next week we ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-03-2017, 11:14 PM
|#1
|
Hu Dat!
Join Date: Dec 2004
Posts: 3,969
Blog Entries: 6
|
High School Football >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>&
My niece is a cheerleader and my daughters' High School football team is going to the state championship!!! We just survived a double OT game and won 41-40 on a missed extra point by the other team! Next week we will play the underdog and need to stop a RB who is basically a younger version of Warrick Dunn.
Just came here to gloat and readily admit that I am NOT missing the NFL, not at all! There's an abundance of much better football to go around!
|Latest Blogs
|
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints Prepping for Another Post-Bye Week Battle against Detroit Last Blog: 10-04-2017 By: pinch
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|