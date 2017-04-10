Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Everything Else
Reload this Page High School Football >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>&

High School Football >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>&

this is a discussion within the Everything Else Community Forum; My niece is a cheerleader and my daughters' High School football team is going to the state championship!!! We just survived a double OT game and won 41-40 on a missed extra point by the other team! Next week we ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-03-2017, 11:14 PM   #1
Hu Dat!
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Posts: 3,969
Blog Entries: 6
High School Football >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>&
My niece is a cheerleader and my daughters' High School football team is going to the state championship!!! We just survived a double OT game and won 41-40 on a missed extra point by the other team! Next week we will play the underdog and need to stop a RB who is basically a younger version of Warrick Dunn.

Just came here to gloat and readily admit that I am NOT missing the NFL, not at all! There's an abundance of much better football to go around!
neugey is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Timeless wisdom from a "third grade dropout" | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:28 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts