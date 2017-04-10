neugey Hu Dat!

Join Date: Dec 2004 Posts: 3,969 Blog Entries: 6

High School Football >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>& My niece is a cheerleader and my daughters' High School football team is going to the state championship!!! We just survived a double OT game and won 41-40 on a missed extra point by the other team! Next week we will play the underdog and need to stop a RB who is basically a younger version of Warrick Dunn.



Just came here to gloat and readily admit that I am NOT missing the NFL, not at all! There's an abundance of much better football to go around!