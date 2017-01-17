Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
The booing was intense. It did not stop until he stopped talking. He kept going, not much else he can do but man, it was loud and and unwavering. Just sad that the leader of a one of the most loved sports on the planet is hated on this level. Years and years of mistakes he never owned.

The Booing of RG Priceless
The booing was intense. It did not stop until he stopped talking. He kept going, not much else he can do but man, it was loud and and unwavering. Just sad that the leader of a one of the most loved sports on the planet is hated on this level. Years and years of mistakes he never owned.
