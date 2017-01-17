Beastmode 1000 Posts +

The Booing of RG Priceless The booing was intense. It did not stop until he stopped talking. He kept going, not much else he can do but man, it was loud and and unwavering. Just sad that the leader of a one of the most loved sports on the planet is hated on this level. Years and years of mistakes he never owned.