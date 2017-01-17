|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; The year the Saints won SB44 will be a night/next day I'll never forget. The feeling I had when I woke up the next morning to us being the Champions of football was the best feeling ever. This morning when ...
|
|
|02-06-2017, 05:56 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: NOLA
Posts: 1,776
|
Last night's superbowl
The year the Saints won SB44 will be a night/next day I'll never forget. The feeling I had when I woke up the next morning to us being the Champions of football was the best feeling ever.
This morning when I woke up, was the closest feeling to that since then. Last night, I tackled my g/f onto the couch when the Patty's pulled off the W in overtime. Brought me back to emotions I haven't felt since 2009.
I wish I'd have taken today off to celebrate.
I love this feeling. And I love hating the Falcons!!
Who Dat!!!
|02-06-2017, 07:20 PM
|#2
|
500th Post
Join Date: Aug 2012
Posts: 844
|
Re: Last night's superbowl
I kind of in the same boat as if the Season wasnt a total loss.
I dunno why I have that feeling, but at the same time almost feel bad, note......... ALMOST feel cheated because I mean come on........28-3......
|
|
|