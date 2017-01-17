Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Last night's superbowl

this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; The year the Saints won SB44 will be a night/next day I'll never forget. The feeling I had when I woke up the next morning to us being the Champions of football was the best feeling ever. This morning when ...

Last night's superbowl
The year the Saints won SB44 will be a night/next day I'll never forget. The feeling I had when I woke up the next morning to us being the Champions of football was the best feeling ever.

This morning when I woke up, was the closest feeling to that since then. Last night, I tackled my g/f onto the couch when the Patty's pulled off the W in overtime. Brought me back to emotions I haven't felt since 2009.

I wish I'd have taken today off to celebrate.

I love this feeling. And I love hating the Falcons!!

Who Dat!!!
Re: Last night's superbowl
I kind of in the same boat as if the Season wasnt a total loss.

I dunno why I have that feeling, but at the same time almost feel bad, note......... ALMOST feel cheated because I mean come on........28-3......
