Last night's superbowl The year the Saints won SB44 will be a night/next day I'll never forget. The feeling I had when I woke up the next morning to us being the Champions of football was the best feeling ever.



This morning when I woke up, was the closest feeling to that since then. Last night, I tackled my g/f onto the couch when the Patty's pulled off the W in overtime. Brought me back to emotions I haven't felt since 2009.



I wish I'd have taken today off to celebrate.



I love this feeling. And I love hating the Falcons!!



Who Dat!!!