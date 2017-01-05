Dr. Myron Rolle is a neurosurgeon, 4 years after retiring from the NFL



Been waiting on this moment since the 5th grade. To be Dr. Myron Rolle. Glad it came today! #MedSchoolGraduation#MGHNeurosurgeryNext # 2%



Rolle was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft and retired in 2013 after he announced he was going back to school to pursue a medical degree. Now, Rolle has achieved his dream of becoming a doctor.



read more on SBNation Myron Rolle was once billed as the smartest player entering the NFL. Now, Dr. Myron Rolle is the newest neurosurgeon to graduate from Florida State.Rolles path to the NFL was unprecedented. He graduated from Florida State in just 2.5 years, then postponed playing professional football while he studied at Oxford University. When he returned, there were questions of whether he was more committed to football or being an academic, which some believe hurt his draft stock.Rolle was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft and retired in 2013 after he announced he was going back to school to pursue a medical degree. Now, Rolle has achieved his dream of becoming a doctor.