this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Myron Rolle was once billed as the smartest player entering the NFL. Now, Dr. Myron Rolle is the newest neurosurgeon to graduate from Florida State. Been waiting on this moment since the 5th grade. To be Dr. Myron Rolle. Glad ...
|05-23-2017, 08:00 AM
Dr. Myron Rolle is a neurosurgeon, 4 years after retiring from the NFL
Myron Rolle was once billed as the smartest player entering the NFL. Now, Dr. Myron Rolle is the newest neurosurgeon to graduate from Florida State.
Rolle was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft and retired in 2013 after he announced he was going back to school to pursue a medical degree. Now, Rolle has achieved his dream of becoming a doctor.
read more on SBNation
