Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints > NFL
Reload this Page Dr. Myron Rolle is a neurosurgeon, 4 years after retiring from the NFL

Dr. Myron Rolle is a neurosurgeon, 4 years after retiring from the NFL

this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Myron Rolle was once billed as the smartest player entering the NFL. Now, Dr. Myron Rolle is the newest neurosurgeon to graduate from Florida State. Been waiting on this moment since the 5th grade. To be Dr. Myron Rolle. Glad ...

Like Tree1Likes
  • 1 Post By SmashMouth

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-23-2017, 08:00 AM   #1
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,270
Blog Entries: 29
Dr. Myron Rolle is a neurosurgeon, 4 years after retiring from the NFL
Myron Rolle was once billed as the smartest player entering the NFL. Now, Dr. Myron Rolle is the newest neurosurgeon to graduate from Florida State.

Been waiting on this moment since the 5th grade. To be Dr. Myron Rolle. Glad it came today! #MedSchoolGraduation#MGHNeurosurgeryNext # 2%
Rolles path to the NFL was unprecedented. He graduated from Florida State in just 2.5 years, then postponed playing professional football while he studied at Oxford University. When he returned, there were questions of whether he was more committed to football or being an academic, which some believe hurt his draft stock.

Rolle was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft and retired in 2013 after he announced he was going back to school to pursue a medical degree. Now, Rolle has achieved his dream of becoming a doctor.

read more on SBNation
K Major likes this.
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 05-23-2017, 08:08 AM   #2
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 6,665
Blog Entries: 1
Re: Dr. Myron Rolle is a neurosurgeon, 4 years after retiring from the NFL
That's big time.

I know his family is proud. Congrats !
K Major is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Reggie Bush still wants to play | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:16 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts