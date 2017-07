After warning from referee, Fisher told defensive players to “crank it up even more”



One specific scene from All or Nothing could change that perception.



After a post-play scrum during last year’s game in Miami, referee Gene Steratore approaches Fisher and tells him that, between the whistle and the snap, things need to be less intense.



“We’ve got to cut it when it’s cut,” Steratore says, “and then wait 20 seconds and knock somebody’s ass the next play. But not in between, Jeff.”



“OK, I’ll calm it down,” Fisher says. “I’ll calm it down. I’ll calm it down.”



Fisher then gathers the defense together and to communicate the message directly to the players.



“The referee told me to talk to you guys,” Fisher says. Then he pauses, and a look of wide-eyed mischief emerges on his face.



“Crank it up even more.”



