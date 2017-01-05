After warning from referee, Fisher told defensive players to crank it up even more



One specific scene from All or Nothing could change that perception.



After a post-play scrum during last years game in Miami, referee Gene Steratore approaches Fisher and tells him that, between the whistle and the snap, things need to be less intense.



Weve got to cut it when its cut, Steratore says, and then wait 20 seconds and knock somebodys ass the next play. But not in between, Jeff.



OK, Ill calm it down, Fisher says. Ill calm it down. Ill calm it down.



Fisher then gathers the defense together and to communicate the message directly to the players.



The referee told me to talk to you guys, Fisher says. Then he pauses, and a look of wide-eyed mischief emerges on his face.



Crank it up even more.



