Over the years, teams coached by Jeff Fisher have had a reputation for being chippy to the point, at times, of dirty. And Fisher for the most part hasnt been criticized for his role as the captain of a ship
07-03-2017, 08:55 AM
After warning from referee, Fisher told defensive players to crank it up even more
Over the years, teams coached by Jeff Fisher have had a reputation for being chippy to the point, at times, of dirty. And Fisher for the most part hasnt been criticized for his role as the captain of a ship of fools.
One specific scene from All or Nothing could change that perception.
After a post-play scrum during last years game in Miami, referee Gene Steratore approaches Fisher and tells him that, between the whistle and the snap, things need to be less intense.
Weve got to cut it when its cut, Steratore says, and then wait 20 seconds and knock somebodys ass the next play. But not in between, Jeff.
OK, Ill calm it down, Fisher says. Ill calm it down. Ill calm it down.
Fisher then gathers the defense together and to communicate the message directly to the players.
The referee told me to talk to you guys, Fisher says. Then he pauses, and a look of wide-eyed mischief emerges on his face.
Crank it up even more.
read more on PFT
Take away two second round picks, ban him from the league and fine the Rams $500,000?
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
07-03-2017, 09:32 AM
Re: After warning from referee, Fisher told defensive players to crank it up even more
I'm amazed Jeff lasted as long as he did in St. Louie. He had more than a handful of .500 teams. Zero discipline.
Not surprised reading this.
