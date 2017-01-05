Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Over the years, teams coached by Jeff Fisher have had a reputation for being chippy to the point, at times, of dirty. And Fisher for the most part hasnt been criticized for his role as the captain of a ship ...

After warning from referee, Fisher told defensive players to crank it up even more
Over the years, teams coached by Jeff Fisher have had a reputation for being chippy to the point, at times, of dirty. And Fisher for the most part hasnt been criticized for his role as the captain of a ship of fools.

One specific scene from All or Nothing could change that perception.

After a post-play scrum during last years game in Miami, referee Gene Steratore approaches Fisher and tells him that, between the whistle and the snap, things need to be less intense.

Weve got to cut it when its cut, Steratore says, and then wait 20 seconds and knock somebodys ass the next play. But not in between, Jeff.

OK, Ill calm it down, Fisher says. Ill calm it down. Ill calm it down.

Fisher then gathers the defense together and to communicate the message directly to the players.

The referee told me to talk to you guys, Fisher says. Then he pauses, and a look of wide-eyed mischief emerges on his face.

Crank it up even more.

read more on PFT

Take away two second round picks, ban him from the league and fine the Rams $500,000?
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
Re: After warning from referee, Fisher told defensive players to crank it up even more
I'm amazed Jeff lasted as long as he did in St. Louie. He had more than a handful of .500 teams. Zero discipline.

Not surprised reading this.
