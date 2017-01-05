Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints > NFL
Reload this Page Packers books show NFL teams split $7.8 billion in national revenue

Packers books show NFL teams split $7.8 billion in national revenue

this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; The NFLs 32 teams split $7.8 billion in shared national revenue last season, or $244 million per team, as revealed when the Packers released financial information today. Most of that money comes from the leagues TV deals with NBC, CBS, ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-12-2017, 08:18 PM   #1
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,517
Blog Entries: 29
Packers books show NFL teams split $7.8 billion in national revenue
The NFLs 32 teams split $7.8 billion in shared national revenue last season, or $244 million per team, as revealed when the Packers released financial information today.

Most of that money comes from the leagues TV deals with NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN and DirecTV, although the figure also includes licensing and merchandise revenues. Last years revenue was a 10 percent increase from the previous season.

Packers President Mark Murphy, whose team is publicly owned and therefore required to open its books, said the latest revenue figures show the league is in good financial shape.

Were very fortunate that weve seen the kind of growth that we have, and I feel very confident that well continue to see it, at least through the rest of this collective bargaining agreement, Murphy said.

The $7.8 billion figure does not include local revenues, which are worth another $6 billion or so.

Linkback to PFT


Yet they cant afford goal line cameras?
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Reggie Bush still wants to play | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:46 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts