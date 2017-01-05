|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; The NFLs 32 teams split $7.8 billion in shared national revenue last season, or $244 million per team, as revealed when the Packers released financial information today. Most of that money comes from the leagues TV deals with NBC, CBS, ...
Packers books show NFL teams split $7.8 billion in national revenue
The NFLs 32 teams split $7.8 billion in shared national revenue last season, or $244 million per team, as revealed when the Packers released financial information today.
Most of that money comes from the leagues TV deals with NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN and DirecTV, although the figure also includes licensing and merchandise revenues. Last years revenue was a 10 percent increase from the previous season.
Packers President Mark Murphy, whose team is publicly owned and therefore required to open its books, said the latest revenue figures show the league is in good financial shape.
Were very fortunate that weve seen the kind of growth that we have, and I feel very confident that well continue to see it, at least through the rest of this collective bargaining agreement, Murphy said.
The $7.8 billion figure does not include local revenues, which are worth another $6 billion or so.
Yet they cant afford goal line cameras?
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
