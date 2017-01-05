Julio Jones loses $100k earring jet-skiing



According to a report by Atlanta Alive, the Atlanta Falcons All-Pro wide receiver lost a $100,000 diamond earring after hitting a wake and falling into the water of a Georgia lake.



Yeah, it was worth a little bit, Jones said.



Bobby Griffin, the self-described Scubaman of Lake Lanier in Gainesville, Georgia, was hoping he and local salvage diver Richard Pickering would be able to successfully recover Jones earring. Unfortunately, Pickering now believes its a lost cause, considering the piece of jewelry is likely down about 65 feet in the man-made lake.





