Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints > NFL
Reload this Page Julio Jones loses $100k earring jet-skiing

Julio Jones loses $100k earring jet-skiing

this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Julio Jones may want to remove all valuables the next time he decides to try jet skiing. According to a report by Atlanta Alive, the Atlanta Falcons All-Pro wide receiver lost a $100,000 diamond earring after hitting a wake and ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-27-2017, 12:04 PM   #1
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,574
Blog Entries: 29
Julio Jones loses $100k earring jet-skiing
Julio Jones may want to remove all valuables the next time he decides to try jet skiing.

According to a report by Atlanta Alive, the Atlanta Falcons All-Pro wide receiver lost a $100,000 diamond earring after hitting a wake and falling into the water of a Georgia lake.

Yeah, it was worth a little bit, Jones said.

Bobby Griffin, the self-described Scubaman of Lake Lanier in Gainesville, Georgia, was hoping he and local salvage diver Richard Pickering would be able to successfully recover Jones earring. Unfortunately, Pickering now believes its a lost cause, considering the piece of jewelry is likely down about 65 feet in the man-made lake.


Guess the Super Bowl ring isn't the only jewelry he's lost
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 07-27-2017, 12:15 PM   #2
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,032
Blog Entries: 1
Re: Julio Jones loses $100k earring jet-skiing
Rule #1 - remove all valuables before operating high powered watercraft machinery.
K Major is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« McMullen | Deflecting blame isnt a good look for Matt Ryan | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:31 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts