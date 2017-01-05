|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Julio Jones may want to remove all valuables the next time he decides to try jet skiing. According to a report by Atlanta Alive, the Atlanta Falcons All-Pro wide receiver lost a $100,000 diamond earring after hitting a wake and ...
|07-27-2017, 12:04 PM
Julio Jones loses $100k earring jet-skiing
Julio Jones may want to remove all valuables the next time he decides to try jet skiing.
According to a report by Atlanta Alive, the Atlanta Falcons All-Pro wide receiver lost a $100,000 diamond earring after hitting a wake and falling into the water of a Georgia lake.
Yeah, it was worth a little bit, Jones said.
Bobby Griffin, the self-described Scubaman of Lake Lanier in Gainesville, Georgia, was hoping he and local salvage diver Richard Pickering would be able to successfully recover Jones earring. Unfortunately, Pickering now believes its a lost cause, considering the piece of jewelry is likely down about 65 feet in the man-made lake.
Guess the Super Bowl ring isn't the only jewelry he's lost
