|
Spike Lee announces a rally for Colin Kaepernick
The last time Spike Lee tried to make a Colin Kaepernick-related announcement on social media, Lee whiffed. This time around, Lee is likely to be more accurate.
Lee has posted a proclamation that a rally will be held for Colin Kaepernick (apparently spelled Kapernick in the announcement) at the league offices on Wednesday, August 23.
Its unclear whether Kaepernick is involved in the rally or even wants it to happen. Some would say that the rally is another example of the distractions Kaepernick would bring to the locker room, even though he has never said or done anything that is either against the law or against NFL rules.
Its also unclear whether the rally will make a difference. Its possible, in theory, that the league will twist arms to get Kaepernick a gig before August 23. Then again, this wont be the first pro-Kaepernick demonstration that 345 Park Avenue has endured. In May, roughly 75 showed up to speak out on his behalf.
The Ravens still could sign Kaepernick, sooner than later. If Ryan Mallett stinks it up in the preseason opener, the Ravens may finally resolve their lingering deliberations regarding whether Kaepernick should be given a gig.
|
