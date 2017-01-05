|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; This should be interesting - Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker, and Kenny Stills and an offensive line with the one OC Cutler has had NFL success... Twitter...
|08-08-2017, 10:19 PM
|#1
|
|
Jay Cutler signs with Miami Dolphins
This should be interesting - Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker, and Kenny Stills and an offensive line with the one OC Cutler has had NFL success...
|08-08-2017, 10:41 PM
|#2
|
|
Re: Jay Cutler signs with Miami Dolphins
He's decent but never had any targets or OL over there. I bet he has a good season. No more pressure. Go out there and play the game best you can. They are run heavy so even less pressure.
