K Major Site Donor

Join Date: Jan 2013 Location: Bedford, TX Posts: 7,121 Blog Entries: 1

Re: Cowboys' RB Ezekiel Elliott is being suspended 6 games Originally Posted by spkb25 appeal and settle for 3 or 4 or will he be gone the entire 6? Right Spk. I forgot about the "appeal" process. Suspension will likely get delayed & he can still suit up for week #1.