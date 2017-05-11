Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
NFL Sucking Up

this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Not sure if this belongs here. Mods please move to poli sci if needed. Anyone else notice how much the NFL is featuring military stories? And how about that unvelievable National Anthem Performance during Sunday Night Football last night? Maybe ...

Not sure if this belongs here. Mods please move to poli sci if needed.

Anyone else notice how much the NFL is featuring military stories? And how about that unvelievable National Anthem Performance during Sunday Night Football last night?
Maybe Goodell finally seeing how much he screwed up?

dam1953 likes this.
Anyone else notice how much the NFL is featuring military stories? And how about that unvelievable National Anthem Performance during Sunday Night Football last night?
Maybe Goodell finally seeing how much he screwed up?

I noticed the same thing. FOX football programming was so pro-military it was almost nauseating. I agree with the fact that Veterans Day should be recognized but after all the protesting it just smelled really bad.
They normally do for Veterans Day. Wait till next year when Veterans Day is actually on Sunday.
