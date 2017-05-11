dam1953 1000 Posts +

Re: NFL Sucking Up



Anyone else notice how much the NFL is featuring military stories? And how about that unvelievable National Anthem Performance during Sunday Night Football last night?

Maybe Goodell finally seeing how much he screwed up?



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-T377A using Tapatalk I noticed the same thing. FOX football programming was so pro-military it was almost nauseating. I agree with the fact that Veterans Day should be recognized but after all the protesting it just smelled really bad.