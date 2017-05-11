|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; Not sure if this belongs here. Mods please move to poli sci if needed. Anyone else notice how much the NFL is featuring military stories? And how about that unvelievable National Anthem Performance during Sunday Night Football last night? Maybe ...
|
|
|11-13-2017, 08:43 PM
|#1
Site Donor
Join Date: Dec 2010
Posts: 1,831
NFL Sucking Up
Not sure if this belongs here. Mods please move to poli sci if needed.
Anyone else notice how much the NFL is featuring military stories? And how about that unvelievable National Anthem Performance during Sunday Night Football last night?
Maybe Goodell finally seeing how much he screwed up?
Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-T377A using Tapatalk
|
|11-13-2017, 08:54 PM
|#2
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: SW Ohio
Posts: 1,973
Re: NFL Sucking Up
Originally Posted by 44ChampsI noticed the same thing. FOX football programming was so pro-military it was almost nauseating. I agree with the fact that Veterans Day should be recognized but after all the protesting it just smelled really bad.
Linear Mode
