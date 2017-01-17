Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page New Orleans beer events during Mardi Gras parade season

New Orleans beer events during Mardi Gras parade season

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; New Orleans' official Carnival parade season begins Friday, and here are some beer events to keep in mind as the revelry starts. Thursday, Feb. 16 ? Chef Nathanial Zimet and the team behind Boucherie and Bourree are teaming up with ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-14-2017, 08:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,390
Blog Entries: 2
New Orleans beer events during Mardi Gras parade season


New Orleans' official Carnival parade season begins Friday, and here are some beer events to keep in mind as the revelry starts.

Thursday, Feb. 16
? Chef Nathanial Zimet and the team behind Boucherie and Bourree are teaming up with area breweries for ?Brewed Here, Cooked Here,? a food and beer pairing dinner at the restaurant?s private event space, Jeannette (8115 Jeannette St.). The dinner starts at 7 p.m. and costs $75.


?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna

Reply

« New Orleans to update inaccessible bus stops by 2031 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:17 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts