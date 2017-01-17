admin Site Admin

New Orleans beer events during Mardi Gras parade season



New Orleans' official Carnival parade season begins Friday, and here are some beer events to keep in mind as the revelry starts.



Thursday, Feb. 16

? Chef Nathanial Zimet and the team behind Boucherie and Bourree are teaming up with area breweries for ?Brewed Here, Cooked Here,? a food and beer pairing dinner at the restaurant?s private event space, Jeannette (8115 Jeannette St.). The dinner starts at 7 p.m. and costs $75.





