Getting smart on crime: Criminal justice reform bills in the legislature


The yearlong push for criminal justice reform in Louisiana will reach a critical point this week when a state Senate committee considers a handful of bills that reverse decades of overreaction to nonviolent crimes. It?s a small but vitally important step, but it?s encouraging that opposing sides are finding common ground.

Crime and justice always are hot-button issues, but effectively dealing with incarceration and rehabilitation requires a clear head ? and politicians with the guts to stand up for what?s right in the face of demagogues who will assail them for being ?soft on crime.?

Several lawmakers stand out as examples of that kind of courage: Sens. Danny Martiny, R-Kenner, and Dan Claitor, R-Baton Rouge; Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego; Reps. Walt Leger and Helena Moreno, D-New Orleans; Rep. Joe Marino, I-Gretna; Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma; Stephen Dwight, R-Lake Charles; and Rep. Julie Emerson, R-Carencro.?
