admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,774 Blog Entries: 2

Report: Southeast Louisiana life expectancies rising, but still fall short of national average

A nationwide JAMA Internal Medicine



One of the most dramatic changes occurred in Orleans Parish, where life expectancy for men rose by almost eight years between 1994 and 2014, the most recent year researchers studied.? A nationwide study *published May 8, which compared death statistics across the U.S. by county, reveals good news for residents of the greater New Orleans area ? little by little, life expectancies are on the rise.One of the most dramatic changes occurred in Orleans Parish, where life expectancy for men rose by almost eight years between 1994 and 2014, the most recent year researchers studied.?