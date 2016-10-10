User Name Remember Me? Password

Pelicans revive playoff hopes with 4-game winning streak during homestand

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; The New Orleans Pelicans improved their record to 14-21 after Friday's 104-92 win over the New York Knicks, moving within 1.5 games of the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Read the full article at NOLA.com......