NFL announces 2017 Pro Bowl Rosters



Drew Brees Passes Completed - 419 (1st)

Passing Yardage - 4559 (1st)

Passing TDs - 34 (1st)

Passing Yds/Gm 325.6 (1st)

Passer Rating 103.0 (4th) Note:: 1st Ryan - 114.8; 2nd Brady - 109.7; 3rd Prescott - 103.2



Until mid-season, saddled with the leagues worst defense (better now with relative health)



Most experienced WR is Cooks in his third season, then Snead in his second season; Thomas is a rookie.



Horrible TE in Fleener - Payton can coach ;em, just can't pick 'em.



Starting LT on IR, played less than three total games.



Right Tackle only player to start and play nearly entire season at his position...



Quite simply, Brees is the Rodney Dangerfield of the NFL...



