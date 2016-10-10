Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
NFL announces 2017 Pro Bowl Rosters
And Drew Brees' name is no where to be found...

Drew Brees
  • Passes Completed - 419 (1st)
  • Passing Yardage - 4559 (1st)
  • Passing TDs - 34 (1st)
  • Passing Yds/Gm 325.6 (1st)
  • Passer Rating 103.0 (4th)
Note:: 1st Ryan - 114.8; 2nd Brady - 109.7; 3rd Prescott - 103.2

Until mid-season, saddled with the leagues worst defense (better now with relative health)

Most experienced WR is Cooks in his third season, then Snead in his second season; Thomas is a rookie.

Horrible TE in Fleener - Payton can coach ;em, just can't pick 'em.

Starting LT on IR, played less than three total games.

Right Tackle only player to start and play nearly entire season at his position...

Quite simply, Brees is the Rodney Dangerfield of the NFL...

In fact, NO Saints made the ProBowl Roster for a second straight year!
Your best?!? Losers always whine about their best. Winners go home (with) the prom queen. - Sean Connery in The Rock
Re: NFL announces 2017 Pro Bowl Rosters
He got blanked when he threw 6 picks in two games to knock the team out of playoff contention. You're not pro-bowl material if you do that.
Re: NFL announces 2017 Pro Bowl Rosters
Also the Saints lost 2 their only games in prime time, and in both those games they fell behind and trailed almost the entire time....if that's what people see, how else do you expect them to vote?
Re: NFL announces 2017 Pro Bowl Rosters
Raiders had a nice year but 7 Pro bowlers?
Re: NFL announces 2017 Pro Bowl Rosters
Just wait until next year baby!
Re: NFL announces 2017 Pro Bowl Rosters
Originally Posted by K Major View Post
Raiders had a nice year but 7 Pro bowlers?
That's overcompensation for 40 years in the desert suckage...

They are vastly improved, but not that d*mn good...
They played the two easiest divisions in football. They won on the road against us.


That's the thing. People are calling Ryan a MVP. Sadly Drew doesn't badly want to be the best qb in the division, he just wants the team to win. He let Atlanta steal our thunder when we tried to hold them off for years. They won the battle.

But seriously after his displays against the lions and bucs, he does not deserve a pro bowl. Oline issues or not, the lions loss was especially embarrassing.
Their record(Oakland) gets them talked about. Does not matter how talented you are the more you win the more you're liked.
Re: NFL announces 2017 Pro Bowl Rosters
Originally Posted by WillSaints81 View Post
Their record(Oakland) gets them talked about. Does not matter how talented you are the more you win the more you're liked.
And the market you're in - some kids are favored more than others...
