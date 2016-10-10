|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; And Drew Brees' name is no where to be found... Drew Brees Passes Completed - 419 (1st) Passing Yardage - 4559 (1st) Passing TDs - 34 (1st) Passing Yds/Gm 325.6 (1st) Passer Rating 103.0 (4th) Note:: 1st Ryan - 114.8; ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|12-21-2016, 10:36 AM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2015
|
NFL announces 2017 Pro Bowl Rosters
And Drew Brees' name is no where to be found...
Drew Brees
Until mid-season, saddled with the leagues worst defense (better now with relative health)
Most experienced WR is Cooks in his third season, then Snead in his second season; Thomas is a rookie.
Horrible TE in Fleener - Payton can coach ;em, just can't pick 'em.
Starting LT on IR, played less than three total games.
Right Tackle only player to start and play nearly entire season at his position...
Quite simply, Brees is the Rodney Dangerfield of the NFL...
In fact, NO Saints made the ProBowl Roster for a second straight year!
|
Your best?!? Losers always whine about their best. Winners go home (with) the prom queen. - Sean Connery in The Rock
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|12-21-2016, 10:47 AM
|#2
|
Professor Crab and
Site Donor 2014
Join Date: Oct 2004
Location: Princeton
Posts: 3,239
Blog Entries: 33
|
Re: NFL announces 2017 Pro Bowl Rosters
He got blanked when he threw 6 picks in two games to knock the team out of playoff contention. You're not pro-bowl material if you do that.
|12-21-2016, 02:00 PM
|#3
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: in line with my ridiculous CLEAR PLASTIC BAG
Posts: 3,285
Blog Entries: 3
|
Re: NFL announces 2017 Pro Bowl Rosters
Also the Saints lost 2 their only games in prime time, and in both those games they fell behind and trailed almost the entire time....if that's what people see, how else do you expect them to vote?
|12-21-2016, 02:31 PM
|#5
|
Bounty Money $$$
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: 5800 Airline Dr. Metairie, LA.
Posts: 14,430
|
Re: NFL announces 2017 Pro Bowl Rosters
Just wait until next year baby!
|12-21-2016, 06:57 PM
|#6
|
Site Donor 2015
|
Re: NFL announces 2017 Pro Bowl Rosters
|
Last edited by jeanpierre; 12-22-2016 at 07:49 AM..
|12-21-2016, 07:40 PM
|#7
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 3,007
|
Re: NFL announces 2017 Pro Bowl Rosters
They played the two easiest divisions in football. They won on the road against us.
That's the thing. People are calling Ryan a MVP. Sadly Drew doesn't badly want to be the best qb in the division, he just wants the team to win. He let Atlanta steal our thunder when we tried to hold them off for years. They won the battle.
But seriously after his displays against the lions and bucs, he does not deserve a pro bowl. Oline issues or not, the lions loss was especially embarrassing.
|12-21-2016, 07:41 PM
|#8
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 3,007
|
Re: NFL announces 2017 Pro Bowl Rosters
Their record(Oakland) gets them talked about. Does not matter how talented you are the more you win the more you're liked.
|12-22-2016, 07:50 AM
|#9
|
Site Donor 2015
|
Re: NFL announces 2017 Pro Bowl Rosters
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/80813-nfl-announces-2017-pro-bowl-rosters.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|12-21-2016 10:42 AM
|2