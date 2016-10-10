|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Congrads on winning our wager.I look forward to seeing your witty tag lines and signatures. Merry Christmas to all and have a great and safe new year as well....
|
|
|12-24-2016, 07:41 PM
|#1
|
500th Post
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Houma,LA.
Posts: 580
|
Attention: congratulations Asylum Guido you were correct
Congrads on winning our wager.I look forward to seeing your witty tag lines and signatures. Merry Christmas to all and have a great and safe new year as well.
|
|12-24-2016, 08:25 PM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Grand Haven, Michigan by way of a little Mississippi River town in Louisiana
Posts: 4,326
|
Re: Attention: congratulations Asylum Guido you were correct
Merry Christmas!!
|12-25-2016, 02:11 AM
|#3
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 3,034
|
Re: Attention: congratulations Asylum Guido you were correct
What was the wager?
|
|
|
|
