Attention: congratulations Asylum Guido you were correct

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Congrads on winning our wager.I look forward to seeing your witty tag lines and signatures. Merry Christmas to all and have a great and safe new year as well....

#1
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Houma,LA.
Posts: 580
Attention: congratulations Asylum Guido you were correct
Congrads on winning our wager.I look forward to seeing your witty tag lines and signatures. Merry Christmas to all and have a great and safe new year as well.
#2
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Grand Haven, Michigan by way of a little Mississippi River town in Louisiana
Posts: 4,326
Re: Attention: congratulations Asylum Guido you were correct
Merry Christmas!!
#3
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 3,034
Re: Attention: congratulations Asylum Guido you were correct
What was the wager?
