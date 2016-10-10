|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The New Orleans Saints will finish the regular season in a late afternoon slot. Week 17's matchup between the Saints and Atlanta Falcons has been flexed from noon to 3:25 p.m., the NFL announced Sunday. Sunday's announcement signals the Saints ...
|
|
|12-26-2016, 09:43 AM
Week 17's Saints-Falcons matchup flexed to 3:25 p.m., NFL announces
The New Orleans Saints will finish the regular season in a late afternoon slot.
Week 17's matchup between the Saints and Atlanta Falcons has been flexed from noon to 3:25 p.m., the NFL announced Sunday.
Sunday's announcement signals the Saints have been flexed from the early afternoon to the late afternoon time slot a total of three times in December.
The previous two times the league moved a Saints' game came in Week 14 and Week 16 against NFC South divisional rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New Orleans and Tampa Bay split the two contests, with the Saints defeating the Buccaneers 31-24 on Saturday.
The Saints-Falcons contest, which will be played in Atlanta, is among four games affected by Sunday's announcement.
read more
