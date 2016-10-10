|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; New Orleans Saints 2017 Off-Season Moves: 5 Bold Predictions...
|12-26-2016, 10:26 AM
|#1
SaintsWillWin
New Orleans Saints 2017 Off-Season Moves: 5 Bold Predictions
|12-26-2016, 11:42 AM
|#2
LB Mentallity
Re: New Orleans Saints 2017 Off-Season Moves: 5 Bold Predictions
Just say NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
#2. IN NFL FREE AGENCY, THE SAINTS SIGN RAMS CORNERBACK TRUMAINE JOHNSON TO A 4-YEAR, $36 MILLION DEAL;
I like him but the past few years have been a little nagging injury filled and worries me. Even at this discounted 8 million a year projection
AND DALLAS COWBOYS GUARD RONALD LEARY TO A 3-YEAR, $24 MILLION DOLLAR DEAL
Leary has always played on the left, so i am leary. Peat is on the left and it appears he can not swing to the RT any time soon. Can Leary START on the right side? Hate to get stuck with another player on the left lacking swing-ability to the right.
Please do not go this route.
"We may have lost the game, but you'll be hurting tomorrow." Doug Atkins
