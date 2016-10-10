hagan714 LB Mentallity

Re: New Orleans Saints 2017 Off-Season Moves: 5 Bold Predictions Just say NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO



#2. IN NFL FREE AGENCY, THE SAINTS SIGN RAMS CORNERBACK TRUMAINE JOHNSON TO A 4-YEAR, $36 MILLION DEAL;



I like him but the past few years have been a little nagging injury filled and worries me. Even at this discounted 8 million a year projection



AND DALLAS COWBOYS GUARD RONALD LEARY TO A 3-YEAR, $24 MILLION DOLLAR DEAL



Leary has always played on the left, so i am leary. Peat is on the left and it appears he can not swing to the RT any time soon. Can Leary START on the right side? Hate to get stuck with another player on the left lacking swing-ability to the right.



Please do not go this route. ChrisXVI likes this.