Who do we have left at corner besides Moore and BDub? Saints' Ken Crawley suffers knee injury in practice, source says | NOLA.com

Now Crawley is injured. His season is over.
Who do we have left at corner besides Moore and BDub?

Saints' Ken Crawley suffers knee injury in practice, source says | NOLA.com
Re: Now Crawley is injured. His season is over.
Who do we have left at corner besides Moore and BDub?

Saints' Ken Crawley suffers knee injury in practice, source says | NOLA.com
De'Vante Harris and one guy on the practice squad. Either they're downplaying the injury or Crawley got really lucky because a dislocated knee cap is just about the worst injury possible (see Teddy Bridgewater.)
