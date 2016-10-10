|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Who do we have left at corner besides Moore and BDub? Saints' Ken Crawley suffers knee injury in practice, source says | NOLA.com...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|12-29-2016, 10:42 AM
|#1
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: The Toilet of Idaho
Posts: 2,887
|
Now Crawley is injured. His season is over.
Who do we have left at corner besides Moore and BDub?
Saints' Ken Crawley suffers knee injury in practice, source says | NOLA.com
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|12-29-2016, 10:58 AM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 3,792
|
Re: Now Crawley is injured. His season is over.
Originally Posted by jnormandDe'Vante Harris and one guy on the practice squad. Either they're downplaying the injury or Crawley got really lucky because a dislocated knee cap is just about the worst injury possible (see Teddy Bridgewater.)
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/80893-now-crawley-injured-his-season-over.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|12-29-2016 10:57 AM
|1