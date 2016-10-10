Now Crawley is injured. His season is over.

ChrisXVI 1000 Posts +

Saints' Ken Crawley suffers knee injury in practice, source says | NOLA.com Who do we have left at corner besides Moore and BDub? De'Vante Harris and one guy on the practice squad. Either they're downplaying the injury or Crawley got really lucky because a dislocated knee cap is just about the worst injury possible (see Teddy Bridgewater.)