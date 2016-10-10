WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

Week 17 injury report*roundup



Saints*CB Ken Crawley (knee) is out after getting hurt in practice this week. Linebackers*Dannell Ellerbe (foot) and Craig Robertson (shoulder) are listed as questionable.



The Falcons ruled out*WR Taylor Gabriel (foot) and TE Austin Hooper (knee), but everyone else is good to go as they bid for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.



