Week 17 injury report*roundup

Saints*CB Ken Crawley (knee) is out after getting hurt in practice this week. Linebackers*Dannell Ellerbe (foot) and Craig Robertson (shoulder) are listed as questionable. The Falcons ruled out*WR Taylor Gabriel (foot) and TE Austin Hooper (knee), but ...

Saints at Falcons

Saints*CB Ken Crawley (knee) is out after getting hurt in practice this week. Linebackers*Dannell Ellerbe (foot) and Craig Robertson (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

The Falcons ruled out*WR Taylor Gabriel (foot) and TE Austin Hooper (knee), but everyone else is good to go as they bid for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

