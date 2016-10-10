|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints at Falcons Saints*CB Ken Crawley (knee) is out after getting hurt in practice this week. Linebackers*Dannell Ellerbe (foot) and Craig Robertson (shoulder) are listed as questionable. The Falcons ruled out*WR Taylor Gabriel (foot) and TE Austin Hooper (knee), but ...
12-30-2016, 09:29 PM
SaintsWillWin
Week 17 injury report*roundup
Saints at Falcons
Saints*CB Ken Crawley (knee) is out after getting hurt in practice this week. Linebackers*Dannell Ellerbe (foot) and Craig Robertson (shoulder) are listed as questionable.
The Falcons ruled out*WR Taylor Gabriel (foot) and TE Austin Hooper (knee), but everyone else is good to go as they bid for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.
Week 17 injury report roundup | ProFootballTalk
