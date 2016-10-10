|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Likely tops Colston's rookie effort of 1,038. Very impressive to say the least. Should Thomas produce 19 yards receiving Sunday, he will join rare company when considering only 16 rookie wide receivers since 1970 achieved a 1,000-yard receiving campaign....
|
|
12-31-2016, 04:29 PM
|
Thomas 19 Yards to 1,000
Likely tops Colston's rookie effort of 1,038. Very impressive to say the least.
Should Thomas produce 19 yards receiving Sunday, he will join rare company when considering only 16 rookie wide receivers since 1970 achieved a 1,000-yard receiving campaign.
|
12-31-2016, 04:38 PM
|
Re: Thomas 19 Yards to 1,000
There are going to be a lot of #13 Jersey sold over the next decade.
12-31-2016, 05:24 PM
|
Re: Thomas 19 Yards to 1,000
One of the better receivers at run after the catch I have seen in a while, he breaks tackles like they are nothing.
|
|
|
|
