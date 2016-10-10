Beastmode 1000 Posts +

Thomas 19 Yards to 1,000 Likely tops Colston's rookie effort of 1,038. Very impressive to say the least.



Should Thomas produce 19 yards receiving Sunday, he will join rare company when considering only 16 rookie wide receivers since 1970 achieved a 1,000-yard receiving campaign. Crusader and dizzle88 like this.