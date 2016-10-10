|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum;
|
|
|01-02-2017, 02:59 AM
|#1
|
|
I have about had it with this fanbase.
I guess it may be time for me to turn on the saints. But what's really gonna turn me against them is the fact that I cannot co-exist with fans who want what cannot happenL a 200 yard limiting defense that is suffocating. And because of that, I may just need to move on maybe just quit the NFL altogether but my fantasy league keeps me from doing that. But if it's hard I may have no choice.
I do believe my time as a saints fan has wore its welcome.
I was Brees first fan not a saints first fan. The number one reason for watching the saints is offense and the fans can't see it's lacking.
As I said I held this team to a higher standing than the mavericks because of having a top QB.
|
|
|
|
