|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Might as well look forward to free agency... I have a few names id love the Saints to target. Feel free to post names of players you have in mind. Not sure if theres a thread for this already, if ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-02-2017, 04:58 PM
|#1
|
100th Post
Join Date: May 2012
Location: San Antonio, Texas
Posts: 226
|
2017 Free Agency thread anyone?
Might as well look forward to free agency...
I have a few names id love the Saints to target. Feel free to post names of players you have in mind. Not sure if theres a thread for this already, if so i apologize
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|01-02-2017, 05:05 PM
|#2
|
100th Post
Join Date: May 2012
Location: San Antonio, Texas
Posts: 226
|
Re: 2017 Free Agency thread anyone?
OG Kevin Zeitler & CB Trumaine Johnson are the two obvious choices at the top of the list
|01-02-2017, 05:11 PM
|#3
|
100th Post
Join Date: May 2012
Location: San Antonio, Texas
Posts: 226
|
Re: 2017 Free Agency thread anyone?
Would be nice to throw Kiko Alonso in the mix. Price would need to be right considering the injury history
|01-02-2017, 05:16 PM
|#5
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 12,655
Blog Entries: 23
|
Re: 2017 Free Agency thread anyone?
Originally Posted by SarikHagan and I talked about this on another thread...
I'd love to have the guy, but he's a restricted free agent, so there's that...
Hagan feels like we have enough linebackers missing time - fair enough...
I say, at the very least, get a real linebackers coach in here...
Vitt has no more excuses, we spent a first round pick on a terrfic talent - who's regressed and all of a sudden has no instincts...BS
With everyone healthy this is who we have under contract, now...
SLB (2) 44 - Hau'oli Kikaha, 42 - Travis Feeney
MLB (2) 50 - Stephone Anthony, 52 - Craig Robertson
WLB (2) 59 - Dannell Ellerbe, 54 - Nate Stupar
So unless we start moving Kikaha and Anthony to 3-4 teams - we're looking pretty good right now, already...
|
Your best?!? Losers always whine about their best. Winners go home (with) the prom queen. - Sean Connery in The Rock
|01-02-2017, 05:20 PM
|#6
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jan 2014
Posts: 2,343
|
Re: 2017 Free Agency thread anyone?
Melvin Ingram. We need pass rushers badly.
|01-02-2017, 05:26 PM
|#7
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Posts: 2,277
|
Re: 2017 Free Agency thread anyone?
Originally Posted by jeanpierreKikaha was moved to DE last year, although could be moved back.
Anthony isn't starting over Robertson... Ever.
|01-02-2017, 05:27 PM
|#8
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Posts: 2,277
|
Re: 2017 Free Agency thread anyone?
Depth at CB
Resign Big Nick
Draft a starting DE
OG is a must
|01-02-2017, 05:38 PM
|#9
|
LB Mentallity
Join Date: Dec 2005
Posts: 14,084
Blog Entries: 53
|
Re: 2017 Free Agency thread anyone?
Originally Posted by jeanpierreI am still beating the drum for
A.J. Klein MLB Carolina 25 / 6'1' / 240 / 2013 / Rd. 5 (148) / CAR
I really think he is ready to be a starter. He is trapped behind some good LB in Carolina and when ever he gets on the field he produces. He is smart and can play all 3 LB positions to boot. So if the IR bug strikes he allows you flexibility. No IR history either. He has proven the media draft scouts wrong about his skill set.
He is an UFA to boot.
Sneaky cheap signing that has a great shot at paying off big time.
my gut says
Mike Glennon QB Tampa Bay 26 / /6'6' / 225 / 2013 / Rd. 3 (73) / TB
will end up a saints
Want to roll the dice with a cheap short term prove it contracts on players that switching back to a 43 DE after failing the switch to 34 OLB.
Both should have a solid shot at being situational pass rushers.
Corey Lemonier DE/OLB Cleveland Browns 24 / 6'3' / 255 / 4.60 / 2013 / Rd. 3 (88) / SF
Jarvis Jones DE/OLB Pittsburgh 26 / 6'3' / 248 / 4.90 / 2013 / Rd. 1 (17)
All should be cheap.
Glennon could be high demand on the open market.
|
"We may have lost the game, but you'll be hurting tomorrow." Doug Atkins
|01-02-2017, 05:47 PM
|#10
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,244
|
Re: 2017 Free Agency thread anyone?
no big name high dollar people. Go second wave guys, let the spending frenzy not involve us
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/80943-2017-free-agency-thread-anyone.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|01-02-2017 05:12 PM
|1
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|01-02-2017 05:04 PM
|1