2017 Free Agency thread anyone?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Might as well look forward to free agency... I have a few names id love the Saints to target. Feel free to post names of players you have in mind. Not sure if theres a thread for this already, if ...

Old 01-02-2017, 04:58 PM   #1
2017 Free Agency thread anyone?
Might as well look forward to free agency...

I have a few names id love the Saints to target. Feel free to post names of players you have in mind. Not sure if theres a thread for this already, if so i apologize
Old 01-02-2017, 05:05 PM   #2
Re: 2017 Free Agency thread anyone?
OG Kevin Zeitler & CB Trumaine Johnson are the two obvious choices at the top of the list
Old 01-02-2017, 05:11 PM   #3
Re: 2017 Free Agency thread anyone?
Would be nice to throw Kiko Alonso in the mix. Price would need to be right considering the injury history
Old 01-02-2017, 05:11 PM   #4
Re: 2017 Free Agency thread anyone?
Have I mentioned RG Kevin Zeitler?

He's the must-have free agent for the Saints...
Old 01-02-2017, 05:16 PM   #5
Re: 2017 Free Agency thread anyone?
Originally Posted by Sarik View Post
Would be nice to throw Kiko Alonso in the mix. Price would need to be right considering the injury history
Hagan and I talked about this on another thread...

I'd love to have the guy, but he's a restricted free agent, so there's that...

Hagan feels like we have enough linebackers missing time - fair enough...

I say, at the very least, get a real linebackers coach in here...

Vitt has no more excuses, we spent a first round pick on a terrfic talent - who's regressed and all of a sudden has no instincts...BS

With everyone healthy this is who we have under contract, now...

SLB (2) 44 - Hau'oli Kikaha, 42 - Travis Feeney

MLB (2) 50 - Stephone Anthony, 52 - Craig Robertson

WLB (2) 59 - Dannell Ellerbe, 54 - Nate Stupar

So unless we start moving Kikaha and Anthony to 3-4 teams - we're looking pretty good right now, already...
Old 01-02-2017, 05:20 PM   #6
Re: 2017 Free Agency thread anyone?
Melvin Ingram. We need pass rushers badly.
Old 01-02-2017, 05:26 PM   #7
Re: 2017 Free Agency thread anyone?
Originally Posted by jeanpierre View Post
Hagan and I talked about this on another thread...

I'd love to have the guy, but he's a restricted free agent, so there's that...

Hagan feels like we have enough linebackers missing time - fair enough...

I say, at the very least, get a real linebackers coach in here...

Vitt has no more excuses, we spent a first round pick on a terrfic talent - who's regressed and all of a sudden has no instincts...BS

With everyone healthy this is who we have under contract, now...

SLB (2) 44 - Hau'oli Kikaha, 42 - Travis Feeney

MLB (2) 50 - Stephone Anthony, 52 - Craig Robertson

WLB (2) 59 - Dannell Ellerbe, 54 - Nate Stupar

So unless we start moving Kikaha and Anthony to 3-4 teams - we're looking pretty good right now, already...
Kikaha was moved to DE last year, although could be moved back.

Anthony isn't starting over Robertson... Ever.
Old 01-02-2017, 05:27 PM   #8
Re: 2017 Free Agency thread anyone?
Depth at CB
Resign Big Nick
Draft a starting DE
OG is a must
Old 01-02-2017, 05:38 PM   #9
Re: 2017 Free Agency thread anyone?
Originally Posted by jeanpierre View Post
Hagan and I talked about this on another thread...

I'd love to have the guy, but he's a restricted free agent, so there's that...

Hagan feels like we have enough linebackers missing time - fair enough...

I say, at the very least, get a real linebackers coach in here...

Vitt has no more excuses, we spent a first round pick on a terrfic talent - who's regressed and all of a sudden has no instincts...BS

With everyone healthy this is who we have under contract, now...

SLB (2) 44 - Hau'oli Kikaha, 42 - Travis Feeney

MLB (2) 50 - Stephone Anthony, 52 - Craig Robertson

WLB (2) 59 - Dannell Ellerbe, 54 - Nate Stupar

So unless we start moving Kikaha and Anthony to 3-4 teams - we're looking pretty good right now, already...
I am still beating the drum for

A.J. Klein MLB Carolina 25 / 6'1' / 240 / 2013 / Rd. 5 (148) / CAR

I really think he is ready to be a starter. He is trapped behind some good LB in Carolina and when ever he gets on the field he produces. He is smart and can play all 3 LB positions to boot. So if the IR bug strikes he allows you flexibility. No IR history either. He has proven the media draft scouts wrong about his skill set.

He is an UFA to boot.

Sneaky cheap signing that has a great shot at paying off big time.

my gut says

Mike Glennon QB Tampa Bay 26 / /6'6' / 225 / 2013 / Rd. 3 (73) / TB

will end up a saints

Want to roll the dice with a cheap short term prove it contracts on players that switching back to a 43 DE after failing the switch to 34 OLB.

Both should have a solid shot at being situational pass rushers.

Corey Lemonier DE/OLB Cleveland Browns 24 / 6'3' / 255 / 4.60 / 2013 / Rd. 3 (88) / SF

Jarvis Jones DE/OLB Pittsburgh 26 / 6'3' / 248 / 4.90 / 2013 / Rd. 1 (17)

All should be cheap.

Glennon could be high demand on the open market.
Old 01-02-2017, 05:47 PM   #10
Re: 2017 Free Agency thread anyone?
no big name high dollar people. Go second wave guys, let the spending frenzy not involve us
