2017 Free Agency thread anyone?

Originally Posted by jeanpierre Hagan and I talked about this on another thread...



I'd love to have the guy, but he's a restricted free agent, so there's that...



Hagan feels like we have enough linebackers missing time - fair enough...



I say, at the very least, get a real linebackers coach in here...



Vitt has no more excuses, we spent a first round pick on a terrfic talent - who's regressed and all of a sudden has no instincts...BS



With everyone healthy this is who we have under contract, now...



SLB (2) 44 - Hau'oli Kikaha, 42 - Travis Feeney



MLB (2) 50 - Stephone Anthony, 52 - Craig Robertson



WLB (2) 59 - Dannell Ellerbe, 54 - Nate Stupar



So unless we start moving Kikaha and Anthony to 3-4 teams - we're looking pretty good right now, already...



A.J. Klein MLB Carolina 25 / 6'1' / 240 / 2013 / Rd. 5 (148) / CAR



I really think he is ready to be a starter. He is trapped behind some good LB in Carolina and when ever he gets on the field he produces. He is smart and can play all 3 LB positions to boot. So if the IR bug strikes he allows you flexibility. No IR history either. He has proven the media draft scouts wrong about his skill set.



He is an UFA to boot.



Sneaky cheap signing that has a great shot at paying off big time.



my gut says



Mike Glennon QB Tampa Bay 26 / /6'6' / 225 / 2013 / Rd. 3 (73) / TB



will end up a saints



Want to roll the dice with a cheap short term prove it contracts on players that switching back to a 43 DE after failing the switch to 34 OLB.



Both should have a solid shot at being situational pass rushers.



Corey Lemonier DE/OLB Cleveland Browns 24 / 6'3' / 255 / 4.60 / 2013 / Rd. 3 (88) / SF



Jarvis Jones DE/OLB Pittsburgh 26 / 6'3' / 248 / 4.90 / 2013 / Rd. 1 (17)



All should be cheap.



