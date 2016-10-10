|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; He is free agent. Great defensive coordinator. I believe he can make our defense respectable. We wasted way too many opportunities to sign LEGIT and well respected defensive coordinators....
|01-02-2017, 05:19 PM
|#1
Wade Phillips
He is free agent. Great defensive coordinator. I believe he can make our defense respectable. We wasted way too many opportunities to sign LEGIT and well respected defensive coordinators.
|01-02-2017, 05:28 PM
|#2
Re: Wade Phillips
Allen is good enough, get him some healthy CBs and let's see...
|01-02-2017, 05:46 PM
|#3
Re: Wade Phillips
|01-02-2017, 05:47 PM
|#4
Re: Wade Phillips
