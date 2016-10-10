Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Wade Phillips

Wade Phillips

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; He is free agent. Great defensive coordinator. I believe he can make our defense respectable. We wasted way too many opportunities to sign LEGIT and well respected defensive coordinators....

Like Tree3Likes
  • 2 Post By brees84
  • 1 Post By blackangold

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-02-2017, 05:19 PM   #1
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Jan 2014
Posts: 2,343
Wade Phillips
He is free agent. Great defensive coordinator. I believe he can make our defense respectable. We wasted way too many opportunities to sign LEGIT and well respected defensive coordinators.
dizzle88 and halloween 65 like this.
brees84 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 01-02-2017, 05:28 PM   #2
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Aug 2011
Posts: 2,277
Re: Wade Phillips
Allen is good enough, get him some healthy CBs and let's see...
RockyMountainSaint likes this.
blackangold is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 01-02-2017, 05:46 PM   #3
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Grand Haven, Michigan by way of a little Mississippi River town in Louisiana
Posts: 4,354
Re: Wade Phillips
Originally Posted by blackangold View Post
Allen is good enough, get him some healthy CBs and let's see...
Allen been over this D 1 1/2 years as of right now. He don't make a pimple on Phillips butt when comparing them. I don't understand why anyone thinks Allen is even considered a good DC, it blows my mind!! He has done nothing!!
halloween 65 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 01-02-2017, 05:47 PM   #4
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: The Toilet of Idaho
Posts: 2,898
Re: Wade Phillips
Originally Posted by blackangold View Post
Allen is good enough, get him some healthy CBs and let's see...
While I agree Wade Phillips would be an exciting addition, I also agree that we should see what Allen can do in his second season. We change DC's like we change kickers (before Lutz).
jnormand is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Can't say what will happen but this is growing legs | 2017 Free Agency thread anyone? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:57 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts