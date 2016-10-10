Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Morten Andersen Is A Finalist For The Hall of Fame

Morten Andersen Is A Finalist For The Hall of Fame

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; A strong three-man class of first-time eligibles, and all five men who just missed the cut last year headline the list of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced tonight. That group will be narrowed down to ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-03-2017, 09:16 PM   #1
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 5,695
Blog Entries: 1
Morten Andersen Is A Finalist For The Hall of Fame
A strong three-man class of first-time eligibles, and all five men who just missed the cut last year headline the list of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced tonight.



That group will be narrowed down to no more than five modern-era finalists, in voting conducted the day before the Super Bowl.

The first-timers are led by running back LaDainian Tomlinson, defensive end Jason Taylor, and safety Brian Dawkins, who entered an already solid group of candidates.

Three of last years 15 finalists also return to the room: Wide receiver Terrell Owens, kicker Morten Andersen and guard Alan Faneca.
Last years finalists who were reduced to the final 10 but just missed selection in 2016 all return to this years ballot: Coach Don Coryell, running back Terrell Davis, tackle Joe Jacoby, safety John Lynch, and quarterback Kurt Warner.

Hall of Fame announces list of 15 finalists for Class of 2017 | ProFootballTalk
"There is no great genius without a mixture of madness." - Aristotle
K Major is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« 2017 Saints Schedule | 2017 Free Agency thread anyone? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:37 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts