January 2: Futures Contracts and 2014 Draft Pick Extensions January 16 thru 21: East-West Shrine Game Week in St. Petersburg, FL January 24 thru 29: Reeses Senior Bowl Week in Mobile, AL February 15 thru March 1: Franchise/Transition Tag
|01-04-2017, 09:39 AM
|#1
2017 New Orleans Saints Offseason Schedule
January 2: Futures Contracts and 2014 Draft Pick Extensions
January 16 thru 21: East-West Shrine Game Week in St. Petersburg, FL
January 24 thru 29: Reeses Senior Bowl Week in Mobile, AL
February 15 thru March 1: Franchise/Transition Tag Period
February 28 thru March 6: NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, IN
March 9: 2017 NFL Year Debut/Free Agency
March 26 thru 29: Annual NFL Meeting in Phoenix, AZ
April 17: Offseason Programs Eligibility
April 27 thru 29: 2017 NFL Draft
May 5 thru 8/May 12 thru 15: Rookie Minicamps
May 22 thru 24: Annual NFL Meeting in Chicago, IL
