Who do you promote/hire to fill the defensive assistant vacancies?

01-05-2017, 08:48 PM
You're Sean Payton
Who do you promote/hire to fill the defensive assistant vacancies?
01-05-2017, 09:02 PM
Re: You're Sean Payton
If they act fast, they could get Les Miles before the Golden Gophers snag him.
01-05-2017, 09:02 PM
Re: You're Sean Payton
Utah_Saint
If they act fast, they could get Les Miles before the Golden Gophers snag him.
GOD NO!!!!
