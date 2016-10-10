Threaded by jeanpierre Site Donor 2015 Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Thibodaux Posts: 12,711

By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

on January 06, 2017 at 1:00 PM



Another 7-9 finish for the New Orleans Saints means another year with no players receiving the top performance honor in the game.



The Associated Press released the 2016 All-Pro rosters Friday, and no Saints players made the cut for the third straight season.



The last New Orleans players to earn the honor were tight end Jimmy Graham and right guard Jahri Evans in 2014 with Graham on the first team and Evans on the second.



Two Saints players, Cameron Jordan and Zach Strief, received votes in the balloting. Jordan earned two votes, which was one shy of a spot on the players on the second team, and Strief also had two votes, which was four short of the second team.



Drew Brees, who had another 5,000-yard season, didn't receive any votes. The four quarterbacks listen on ballots were Atlanta's Matt Ryan, New England's Tom Brady, Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Oakland's Derek Carr.



Among edge rushers ahead of Jordan, Oakland's Khalil Mack and Atlanta's Vic Beasley Jr. were on the first team. The second-teamers with three votes each were Miami's Cameron Wake, Houston's Jadeveon Clowney, Philadelphia's Brandon Graham and Olivier Vernon of the New York Giants.



Jordan, meanwhile, tied for the NFL lead with 17 tackles for loss, and his 7.5 sacks were more than Clowney and Graham.



The Saints also didn't have any players on the Pro Bowl rosters for 2016 for the second year in a row, though a few players could still receive invitations as alternates before the game on Jan. 29.





Source: Source: New Orleans Saints have no All-Pro players for third straight year | NOLA.com