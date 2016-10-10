neugey Hu Dat!

The right guy to make the Saints special teams excel



Highlights from last night's game -

- Kickoff placement was outstanding and pinned Bama inside the 20 at least once.

- Kickoff returns were executed and blocked very well. Two of them almost were sprung for TD's if not for Bama's great pursuit and tackling.

- On a few bad snaps on extra points/field goals, the holder and kicker showed great discipline under pressure to still get the ball through the uprights.

- Well-executed directional rugby punting to take Alabama's punt return unit completely out of the game. This was important because Clemson had to punt a lot.

- The smart and well-executed pooch punt by Watson.

- Even with one second left, Clemson opted to execute the onside kick instead of the squib kick to ensure Bama had no chance to touch the ball again. The kick and recovery was executed perfectly. Any other football team at any level would have simply squibbed or sky kicked, but Pearman opted for the less conventional choice. It's this extra attention to detail which I find impressive.



