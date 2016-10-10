|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; There may only be one guy out there who could make our special teams great. We just all saw him in action last night. Clemson Special Teams coach Danny Pearman. His resume is impressive and worked under special teams guru ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-10-2017, 12:56 PM
|#1
|
Hu Dat!
Join Date: Dec 2004
Posts: 3,451
Blog Entries: 5
|
The right guy to make the Saints special teams excel
There may only be one guy out there who could make our special teams great. We just all saw him in action last night. Clemson Special Teams coach Danny Pearman. His resume is impressive and worked under special teams guru Frank Beamer for many years.
Highlights from last night's game -
- Kickoff placement was outstanding and pinned Bama inside the 20 at least once.
- Kickoff returns were executed and blocked very well. Two of them almost were sprung for TD's if not for Bama's great pursuit and tackling.
- On a few bad snaps on extra points/field goals, the holder and kicker showed great discipline under pressure to still get the ball through the uprights.
- Well-executed directional rugby punting to take Alabama's punt return unit completely out of the game. This was important because Clemson had to punt a lot.
- The smart and well-executed pooch punt by Watson.
- Even with one second left, Clemson opted to execute the onside kick instead of the squib kick to ensure Bama had no chance to touch the ball again. The kick and recovery was executed perfectly. Any other football team at any level would have simply squibbed or sky kicked, but Pearman opted for the less conventional choice. It's this extra attention to detail which I find impressive.
With Clemson's kind permission, we need to interview this man.
|
"Things were so much easier when Peyton was still a Colt and Tebow was still a Bronco"
"You lose focus in this game for one second - and somebody gets hurt" ... Danny, Oceans Eleven
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81039-right-guy-make-saints-special-teams-excel.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|01-10-2017 01:15 PM
|2