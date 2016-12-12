|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; METAIRIE, La. -- With inspiration from Drew Brees and a generous offer from Florida football coach Jim McElwain, New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson is going back to his roots to try and salvage his NFL career. Grayson went to ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-23-2017, 01:44 PM
|#1
|
Resident Swede
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,494
|
Garrett Grayson hopes Florida's Jim McElwain can help revive the Saints QB's career
METAIRIE, La. -- With inspiration from Drew Brees and a generous offer from Florida football coach Jim McElwain, New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson is going back to his roots to try and salvage his NFL career.
Grayson went to Gainesville after the Saints season to reunite with McElwain, who coached him at Colorado State before he was drafted by the Saints in the third round in 2015. There, Grayson has Floridas facilities and some of the staff at his disposal.
McElwain said its the first time hes done this with a former quarterback. But its not uncommon for former athletes to come back and train at college facilities.
Its one of those deals that when you get into coaching, you really mean that youre gonna be there for these guys and help in any way you can, even after theyre done playing for you. This is just an example of that, McElwain said between recruiting stops. Weve got a bunch of guys in the organization that are helping him. Its all hands on deck. And thats how we kind of treat people -- whatever we can do to help 'em.
"But I told him now, Im gonna put him on a schedule. So he better not miss anything because then hes gotta deal with me.
Grayson said his agent came up with the idea of reaching out to McElwain after Grayson struggled during his second NFL preseason and wound up getting cut and relegated to the practice squad.
McElwains offer was even more generous than expected.
The fact that hes doing that shows what kind of person he is, Grayson said. Thats why I have so much respect for him, and I thank him so much for everything that hes done for me.
Grayson, 25, is obviously determined to revive his game this offseason for a number of reasons -- especially if the Saints wind up drafting another quarterback, which is a very real possibility.
But Grayson said he was particularly inspired by Brees own career story.
Brees got benched during both his second and third years with the San Diego Chargers before his career finally took off.
Last year, it was kind of late in the year, we asked Drew some questions about his career in San Diego, Grayson said. And he said going into that third year, that offseason, he committed himself to working as hard as he could, not taking much time off, just trying to perfect his craft. And, obviously, its worked out.
So Im kind of taking that story and kind of using it as motivation that it can be done. And, hopefully, it works out for my benefit."
Grayson completed just 55.7 percent of his passes last preseason for 409 yards, with two touchdowns and four interceptions.
Going back to my last preseason, I still definitely need to prove myself. And obviously with as much urgency as possible," Grayson said. "Because if you dont get yourself out there and get your best film out there, nobodys gonna want you."
Grayson insisted that he didnt look at his practice squad demotion as a total negative, because, Hey, I was still here. They didnt completely get rid of me. So I was able to take another season in and learn the offense even more.
But he admitted that it was frustrating to spend another season barely getting any live reps, since the No. 3 quarterback doesnt take live reps during practice.
Any competitor, you want to be out there playing and getting better. So Id be lying to you if I said it wasnt [frustrating]," Grayson said. "But I also respect how they handle things and just gotta learn to perfect my craft in any way I can. Whether thats staying after practice or coming early, whatever it is.
Its something that Ive tried to overcome these last two seasons, I guess. And, hopefully, I can go into this offseason knowing the offense even better and just know how to physically put everything together going into next preseason.
Grayson said his biggest struggle has been mastering the offense to the point where he doesnt have to think as much on the field.
Grayson admitted that it took him a while in his first summer in 2015 to start reciting the lengthy play calls with confidence. Last year, Grayson said it was often a matter of technical issues -- like the difference between 2-yard and 4-yard splits.
Saints coach Sean Payton said quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi spent extra time with Grayson during the season and agreed that this next summer will typically be an important 'here we go' offseason for a third-year quarterback.
McElwain said they will spend time figuring out "what are the things we need to polish and what are the things that are kind of broken."
As much as anything, Grayson also hopes to get back into his comfort zone while working with McElwain, who arrived at Colorado State before Graysons junior year and helped bring out the best in him over the next two seasons.
"My message to him was, you know what, 'This is good. Youre kind of getting back to your roots a little bit,'" McElwain said. "He is really driven. Hes a little bit of a quiet guy, and yet he is truly driven. And I know he has the skill set and talents. Its a matter of trying to bring those out and figuring out the flaws that we need to get better at."
Garrett Grayson hopes Florida's Jim McElwain can help revive the Saints QB's career - New Orleans Saints Blog- ESPN
|
W.T. Sherman is my favorite General. After all he did order Atlanta to be burned to the ground.
|Latest Blogs
|
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
2017 NFL Draft: Will Jabrill Peppers really drop to the Saints? Last Blog: 01-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
|01-23-2017, 02:44 PM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Grand Haven, Michigan by way of a little Mississippi River town in Louisiana
Posts: 4,489
|
Re: Garrett Grayson hopes Florida's Jim McElwain can help revive the Saints QB's career
Come on kid just show us you were worth the pick.
|01-23-2017, 03:52 PM
|#3
|
500th Post
Join Date: Jun 2012
Posts: 731
|
Re: Garrett Grayson hopes Florida's Jim McElwain can help revive the Saints QB's career
That's right. If you want something bad enough sometimes you have to fight for it. Good for him, He isn't giving up.
|01-23-2017, 04:06 PM
|#4
|
Bounty Money $$$
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: 5800 Airline Dr. Metairie, LA.
Posts: 14,574
|
Re: Garrett Grayson hopes Florida's Jim McElwain can help revive the Saints QB's career
Drew got better when the Chargers drafted his replacement. He then elevated his game when he met Payton. Sometimes it's more than just motivation or good coaching. It's when the two meet in harmony and growth that teams can build a dynasty.
|01-23-2017, 04:35 PM
|#6
|
Resident Swede
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,494
|
Re: Garrett Grayson hopes Florida's Jim McElwain can help revive the Saints QB's career
|Tags
|career, coach, college, colorado state, drew brees, florida, garrett grayson, grayson, mcelwain, practice squad, preseason, qb
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81188-garrett-grayson-hopes-floridas-jim-mcelwain-can-help-revive-saints-qbs-career.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Independent New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|01-23-2017 06:12 PM
|1
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|01-23-2017 02:20 PM
|5
|The Latest NFL News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|01-23-2017 01:52 PM
|1