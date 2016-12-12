Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Brees To ProBowl!

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum

01-23-2017, 06:08 PM   #1
Brees To ProBowl!
01-23-2017, 06:10 PM   #2
Re: Brees To ProBowl!
But what about this?

01-23-2017, 06:11 PM   #3
Re: Brees To ProBowl!
Originally Posted by SmashMouth View Post
That's BS
01-23-2017, 06:36 PM   #4
Re: Brees To ProBowl!
He was like the 3rd alternate. No prize.
01-23-2017, 06:57 PM   #5
Re: Brees To ProBowl!
Wow, the Passing Leader of the NFL was invited to the Pro Bowl - Guess their trying to get legit - Imagine That...
01-23-2017, 07:34 PM   #6
Re: Brees To ProBowl!
meh
01-23-2017, 08:23 PM   #7
Re: Brees To ProBowl!
Alternative? Really...

He should stay home. The Brady Bunch might be on TV.
01-23-2017, 09:12 PM   #8
Re: Brees To ProBowl!
Absolutely LOVE KennyV's response to Josh/Mark's twitter exchange...



01-23-2017, 09:55 PM   #9
Re: Brees To ProBowl!
Who cares? The pro bowl sucks and is a place for the losers to play while the winners get ready for the super bowl, injury risk too.
01-23-2017, 09:57 PM   #10
Re: Brees To ProBowl!
Even in Brees best days he has never played as good as Matt Ryan is playing now anyway.
