this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum
|01-23-2017, 06:08 PM
|#1
Brees To ProBowl!
|01-23-2017, 06:10 PM
|#2
Re: Brees To ProBowl!
But what about this?
|01-23-2017, 06:11 PM
|#3
Re: Brees To ProBowl!
Originally Posted by SmashMouthThat's BS
|01-23-2017, 09:55 PM
|#9
Re: Brees To ProBowl!
Who cares? The pro bowl sucks and is a place for the losers to play while the winners get ready for the super bowl, injury risk too.
|01-23-2017, 09:57 PM
|#10
Re: Brees To ProBowl!
Even in Brees best days he has never played as good as Matt Ryan is playing now anyway.
