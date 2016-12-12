Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page The New Satellite Back???

The New Satellite Back???

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I know everyone wants us to draft defense . I however am interested in finding the next Sproles. Payton has shown how he can use a speedy scat back to great effect in his offense . Dalvin Cook and Christian ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-26-2017, 01:24 PM   #1
500th Post
 
Join Date: Mar 2003
Posts: 557
The New Satellite Back???
I know everyone wants us to draft defense . I however am interested in finding the next Sproles. Payton has shown how he can use a speedy scat back to great effect in his offense
. Dalvin Cook and Christian McCafferty would be tremendous in this role IMHO. they are certainly going in the first two RDs.
Who are some others that fit that role that might be available in the later RDs? Chris Samuels? Any Thoughts or Opinions?
triman is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Source: New Orleans Saints add long snapper Jesse Schmitt | When it comes to the NFC we really cannot root for anyone »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81232-new-satellite-back.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 01-26-2017 01:40 PM 5


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:27 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts