01-26-2017, 01:24 PM
#1
500th Post
Join Date: Mar 2003
Posts: 557
The New Satellite Back???
I know everyone wants us to draft defense . I however am interested in finding the next Sproles. Payton has shown how he can use a speedy scat back to great effect in his offense
. Dalvin Cook and Christian McCafferty would be tremendous in this role IMHO. they are certainly going in the first two RDs.
Who are some others that fit that role that might be available in the later RDs? Chris Samuels? Any Thoughts or Opinions?
