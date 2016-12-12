triman 500th Post

The New Satellite Back??? I know everyone wants us to draft defense . I however am interested in finding the next Sproles. Payton has shown how he can use a speedy scat back to great effect in his offense

. Dalvin Cook and Christian McCafferty would be tremendous in this role IMHO. they are certainly going in the first two RDs.

Who are some others that fit that role that might be available in the later RDs? Chris Samuels? Any Thoughts or Opinions?