Curtis Johnson, He's Back! Also Saints Hiring Bradford Banta

A day after hiring Mike Nolan as the new linebackers coach, the New Orleans Saints are in the process of filling two others positions on the coaching staff. The Saints are set to hire Curtis Johnson as wide receivers coach

01-31-2017, 11:16 AM   #1
A day after hiring Mike Nolan as the new linebackers coach, the New Orleans Saints are in the process of filling two others positions on the coaching staff.

The Saints are set to hire Curtis Johnson as wide receivers coach and Bradford Banta as special teams coordinator, ESPN reports.




Great News!!!


Saints hiring Curtis Johnson, Bradford Banta: report | NOLA.com

01-31-2017, 11:16 AM   #2
Re: Curtis Johnson, He's Back!
Championship
01-31-2017, 11:39 AM   #3
Re: Curtis Johnson, He's Back!
Incredible!!
01-31-2017, 12:00 PM   #4
Re: Curtis Johnson, He's Back!
01-31-2017, 01:45 PM   #5
Re: Curtis Johnson, He's Back! Also Saints Hiring Bradford Banta
Great to hear!!! I'm no longer worried about who was going to replace Morton. Welcome back Curtis!!!
01-31-2017, 01:53 PM   #6
Re: Curtis Johnson, He's Back! Also Saints Hiring Bradford Banta
Oh I hope this is true. Would be GREAT!
01-31-2017, 01:55 PM   #7
Re: Curtis Johnson, He's Back! Also Saints Hiring Bradford Banta
This is excellent news! We all know what his track record is with the New Orleans Saints wide receivers. Welcome home. Now we need to re-sign Snead.
01-31-2017, 03:09 PM   #8
Re: Curtis Johnson, He's Back! Also Saints Hiring Bradford Banta
Hoping Banta is a good hire and glad to see we are bringing in someone fresh, because after the disasters of last year we need a reset of our special teams! I remember's Banta's name from playing FBPRO 96 LOL.
01-31-2017, 03:14 PM   #9
Re: Curtis Johnson, He's Back! Also Saints Hiring Bradford Banta
Not sure which one I like more.

We all know CJ is a great WR coach, but thats a luxury compared to the dumpster fire on special teams.
01-31-2017, 03:15 PM   #10
Re: Curtis Johnson, He's Back! Also Saints Hiring Bradford Banta
Anyone familiar with new special teams coordinator Bradford Banta?
