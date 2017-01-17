neugey Hu Dat!

Join Date: Dec 2004 Posts: 3,484 Blog Entries: 5

Re: Curtis Johnson, He's Back! Also Saints Hiring Bradford Banta Hoping Banta is a good hire and glad to see we are bringing in someone fresh, because after the disasters of last year we need a reset of our special teams! I remember's Banta's name from playing FBPRO 96 LOL.