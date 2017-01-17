|
SUCK IT!!!! YEAH!!

Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G900A using Tapatalk
|
|
|02-05-2017, 10:37 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Dec 2010
Posts: 1,679
|
To all The Falcon Fans
SUCK IT!!!! YEAH!!
Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G900A using Tapatalk
|
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
|02-05-2017, 10:46 PM
|#3
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,424
|
Re: To all The Falcon Fans
|02-05-2017, 10:47 PM
|#4
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Dec 2010
Posts: 1,679
|
Re: To all The Falcon Fans
All I know is that the Saints have never lost a Superbowl
Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G900A using Tapatalk
|02-05-2017, 10:50 PM
|#5
|
Mmm That Smell!
Join Date: Oct 1998
Location: Metairie Terrace
Posts: 2,576
|
Re: To all The Falcon Fans
THE UNFATHOMABLE FALCON TEARS OF SORROW!!!!!!!!!!!!
|02-05-2017, 10:58 PM
|#6
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,663
|
Re: To all The Falcon Fans
|02-05-2017, 10:58 PM
|#7
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Dec 2010
Posts: 1,679
|
Re: To all The Falcon Fans
Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G900A using Tapatalk
|02-05-2017, 11:02 PM
|#8
|
500th Post
Join Date: Feb 2010
Location: Alexandria, La.
Posts: 555
|
Re: To all The Falcon Fans
|02-05-2017, 11:02 PM
|#9
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Dec 2010
Posts: 1,679
|
Re: To all The Falcon Fans
Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G900A using Tapatalk
|02-05-2017, 11:06 PM
|#10
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: Shreveport, LA
Posts: 4,217
|
Re: To all The Falcon Fans
|
|
|
|
