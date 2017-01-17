Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
The #1 takeaway from the Super Bowl
Patriots got way way behind because they threw the ball too much when their passing game was off. Led to the pick 6 and multiple drive-wrecking sacks in the first half and a little ways into the 3rd. And during the comeback, the goalline pass to Bennett was nearly intercepted ... the Pats nearly Seattle'd themselves!

Falcons got pass-happy despite the fact they were leading big and that Freeman was roasting the Pats defense almost every time he touched the ball on the edge.

Being pass-happy will come back to bite you in the ass and it bit both the Pats and the Falcons in the same game! There are going to be a few teams in the NFL that will get the memo and reap the benefits if they commit to running the ball and run it fairly well. Let's hope we are one of those teams.

Re: The #1 takeaway from the Super Bowl
Plus running a prevent Defense and then they blinked, killer turnover and game on.
Re: The #1 takeaway from the Super Bowl
I thought the touchdown in OT should have been challenged. How come no one said anything?
