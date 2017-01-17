|
Like geeeeeeez. 28-3 and then Patriots just outscore them 31-0 after that point. I wanted Falcons to lose but damn even I feel cheated after that.
|
|
|02-06-2017, 05:27 PM
|#1
|
500th Post
Join Date: Aug 2012
Posts: 837
|
Falcon fans on suicide watch?
Like geeeeeeez.
28-3 and then Patriots just outscore them 31-0 after that point.
I wanted Falcons to lose but damn even I feel cheated after that.
|
|
|
|
