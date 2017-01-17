Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Crazy Stat: Fred McAfee 10yrs TD's: 0

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I thought he had a few in that span. According to these stats 10 years with no TD's. Fred McAfee Stats | Pro-Football-Reference.com Pretty mind numbing for a RB with a 16 yr career. Granted, he was never the main ...

Crazy Stat: Fred McAfee 10yrs TD's: 0
I thought he had a few in that span. According to these stats 10 years with no TD's.

Fred McAfee Stats | Pro-Football-Reference.com

Pretty mind numbing for a RB with a 16 yr career. Granted, he was never the main effort or anything but still. Be honest, would you have guessed he went 10 years without a TD?

At what point does a coach not say hey, nobody will ever see this coming. No TD attempts to him in 7 years...oh we got this.

Oh, and he was also a member of the Super Bowl XXX Steelers but they lost. Pretty amazing career, athlete and amazing dude. People sincerely loved the guy.
Re: Crazy Stat: Fred McAfee 10yrs TD's: 0
Says he was Pro Bowler in 2002.

I always thought McAfee was a CB or Safety? I recall that as far back as early 90s when he was with the Saints.
Re: Crazy Stat: Fred McAfee 10yrs TD's: 0
Freddy Mac! I loved him too. I'll never forget the long run he busted on a fake punt. I remember thinking little of it when he was brought back because he was already in or around his 10th season, he sure proved me wrong. Great in every phase of the kicking game. Wish we had a guy like him around these days.
Re: Crazy Stat: Fred McAfee 10yrs TD's: 0
He was also a state champ in the poll vault. just a great all around athlete. Probably would have had a much better career stat wise today with the spreading the ball around. I bet Brees would have made him a superstar.
