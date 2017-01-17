|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I thought he had a few in that span. According to these stats 10 years with no TD's. Fred McAfee Stats | Pro-Football-Reference.com Pretty mind numbing for a RB with a 16 yr career. Granted, he was never the main ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-08-2017, 11:19 PM
|#1
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,226
|
Crazy Stat: Fred McAfee 10yrs TD's: 0
I thought he had a few in that span. According to these stats 10 years with no TD's.
Fred McAfee Stats | Pro-Football-Reference.com
Pretty mind numbing for a RB with a 16 yr career. Granted, he was never the main effort or anything but still. Be honest, would you have guessed he went 10 years without a TD?
At what point does a coach not say hey, nobody will ever see this coming. No TD attempts to him in 7 years...oh we got this.
Oh, and he was also a member of the Super Bowl XXX Steelers but they lost. Pretty amazing career, athlete and amazing dude. People sincerely loved the guy.
|Latest Blogs
|
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
|02-08-2017, 11:55 PM
|#2
|
500th Post
Join Date: Aug 2012
Posts: 849
|
Re: Crazy Stat: Fred McAfee 10yrs TD's: 0
Says he was Pro Bowler in 2002.
I always thought McAfee was a CB or Safety? I recall that as far back as early 90s when he was with the Saints.
|02-08-2017, 11:58 PM
|#3
|
500th Post
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Scott
Posts: 562
|
Re: Crazy Stat: Fred McAfee 10yrs TD's: 0
Freddy Mac! I loved him too. I'll never forget the long run he busted on a fake punt. I remember thinking little of it when he was brought back because he was already in or around his 10th season, he sure proved me wrong. Great in every phase of the kicking game. Wish we had a guy like him around these days.
|02-09-2017, 12:00 AM
|#4
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,226
|
Re: Crazy Stat: Fred McAfee 10yrs TD's: 0
He was also a state champ in the poll vault. just a great all around athlete. Probably would have had a much better career stat wise today with the spreading the ball around. I bet Brees would have made him a superstar.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81424-crazy-stat-fred-mcafee-10yrs-tds-0-a.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest NFL News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|02-08-2017 11:42 PM
|1
|Crazy Stat: Fred McAfee 10yrs TD's: 0
|This thread
|Refback
|02-08-2017 11:42 PM
|1