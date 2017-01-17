Beastmode 1000 Posts +

Crazy Stat: Fred McAfee 10yrs TD's: 0



Pretty mind numbing for a RB with a 16 yr career. Granted, he was never the main effort or anything but still. Be honest, would you have guessed he went 10 years without a TD?



At what point does a coach not say hey, nobody will ever see this coming. No TD attempts to him in 7 years...oh we got this.



Oh, and he was also a member of the Super Bowl XXX Steelers but they lost. Pretty amazing career, athlete and amazing dude. People sincerely loved the guy.