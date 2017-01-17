Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints to hold 2017 Training Camp at Metairie facility

Old 02-09-2017, 05:21 PM   #1
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 21,416
Saints to hold 2017 Training Camp at Metairie facility
Old 02-09-2017, 05:36 PM   #2
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 6,598
Re: Saints to hold 2017 Training Camp at Metairie facility
Good news!!

Training camp is going to be a tough one fellas but it's for the best!
Old 02-09-2017, 05:37 PM   #3
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: 5800 Airline Dr. Metairie, LA.
Posts: 14,632
Re: Saints to hold 2017 Training Camp at Metairie facility
Fantastic!!! Maybe I can make more practices along with the rest of the regional fans. It's good to have them home where they can focus on football and not the resort golf course and massages. I like having the team available for the fans. With 7-9 seasons building comradre with the fan base is a good idea.
Old 02-09-2017, 05:38 PM   #4
Join Date: Jun 2013
Location: Baton Rouge, La
Posts: 665
Re: Saints to hold 2017 Training Camp at Metairie facility
Good i can go more often now since I'm only 50 mi away
Old 02-09-2017, 05:48 PM   #5
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: San Francisco, CA
Posts: 12,308
Blog Entries: 5
Re: Saints to hold 2017 Training Camp at Metairie facility
Championship!

