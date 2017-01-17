Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page The Advocate: Nick Underhill's analysis: How would the Saints look if the mock drafters ran the war room?

Nick Underhill's analysis: How would the Saints look if the mock drafters ran the war room?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Its mock draft season, the time of year when fans sit back and wait for projections about whom their team is going to draft. One of those guesses from someone perceived to be an industry leader can create headlines across ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-12-2017, 03:33 PM   #1
Threaded by K Major
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 5,940

Blog Entries: 1
Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)


Its mock draft season, the time of year when fans sit back and wait for projections about whom their team is going to draft. One of those guesses from someone perceived to be an industry leader can create headlines across the country.

Full story:Nick Underhill's analysis: How would the Saints look if the mock drafters ran the war room? | Saints | theadvocate.com
Views: 23
Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna

Reply

« 2017 Free Agency thread anyone? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81460-nick-underhills-analysis-how-would-saints-look-if-mock-drafters-ran-war.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 02-12-2017 04:26 PM 1
Nick Underhill's analysis: How would the Saints look if the mock drafters ran the war room? This thread Refback 02-12-2017 03:52 PM 1
The Latest NFL News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 02-12-2017 03:51 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:44 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts