|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Full story: Nick Fairley Expected To Test Free Agency...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-13-2017, 10:17 AM
|#1
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 5,946
Blog Entries: 1
|
Nick Fairley expected to test Free Agency
Full story: Nick Fairley Expected To Test Free Agency
|Latest Blogs
|
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
|02-13-2017, 10:39 AM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Mississippi
Posts: 2,583
|
Re: Nick Fairley expected to test Free Agency
He's probably gone then.
|02-13-2017, 10:41 AM
|#3
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 21,816
Blog Entries: 29
|
Re: Nick Fairley expected to test Free Agency
|02-13-2017, 10:42 AM
|#4
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Grand Haven, Michigan by way of a little Mississippi River town in Louisiana
Posts: 4,555
|
Re: Nick Fairley expected to test Free Agency
It wouldn't hurt my feelings if we could get Hankins, I don't think it would do us any good to sign Fairley to a big contract.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81469-nick-fairley-expected-test-free-agency.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Nick Fairley expected to test Free Agency
|This thread
|Refback
|02-13-2017 10:40 AM
|3