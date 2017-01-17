Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Nick Fairley expected to test Free Agency

Nick Fairley expected to test Free Agency

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Full story: Nick Fairley Expected To Test Free Agency...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-13-2017, 10:17 AM   #1
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 5,946
Blog Entries: 1
Nick Fairley expected to test Free Agency
Full story: Nick Fairley Expected To Test Free Agency
K Major is online now   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna

Old 02-13-2017, 10:39 AM   #2
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Mississippi
Posts: 2,583
Re: Nick Fairley expected to test Free Agency
He's probably gone then.
rezburna is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 02-13-2017, 10:41 AM   #3
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 21,816
Blog Entries: 29
Re: Nick Fairley expected to test Free Agency
Originally Posted by rezburna View Post
He's probably gone then.
Maybe he wants too fat of a contract...
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 02-13-2017, 10:42 AM   #4
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Grand Haven, Michigan by way of a little Mississippi River town in Louisiana
Posts: 4,555
Re: Nick Fairley expected to test Free Agency
It wouldn't hurt my feelings if we could get Hankins, I don't think it would do us any good to sign Fairley to a big contract.
halloween 65 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« 2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81469-nick-fairley-expected-test-free-agency.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Nick Fairley expected to test Free Agency This thread Refback 02-13-2017 10:40 AM 3


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:45 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts