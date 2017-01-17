|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Michael Thomas had a laundry list of accomplishments during his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints. The wide receiver from Ohio State set new franchise records for receptions (92), receiving yards (1,137) and receiving touchdowns (nine). He ranked in ...
|
|
|02-14-2017, 04:51 PM
|#1
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 5,962
Blog Entries: 1
Keyshawn Johnson hopes nephew Michael Thomas, Saints can experience 'winning big'
Michael Thomas had a laundry list of accomplishments during his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints.
The wide receiver from Ohio State set new franchise records for receptions (92), receiving yards (1,137) and receiving touchdowns (nine). He ranked in the top 10 of the NFL in those three major receiving categories in 2016, and his 92 catches are the second most by any receiver in league history, behind only Anquan Boldin's 101 in 2003.
Full story by Josh Katzenstein:Keyshawn Johnson hopes nephew Michael Thomas, Saints can experience 'winning big' | NOLA.com
Let me tell you what winning means . youre willing to go longer, work harder, give more than anyone else." Vince Lombardi
|02-14-2017, 05:53 PM
|#2
Site Donor
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: lafayette
Posts: 4,244
Re: Keyshawn Johnson hopes nephew Michael Thomas, Saints can experience 'winning big'
kids going to be something else, he will not suffer the sophomore jinx. brees will not let that happen. that no# 16 behind him will get better which will help us in red zone, i believe brandon coleman will have breakout year. if been rite before, working with snead and cooks and i thought rookie of the year thomas.watch out coleman will finally get it going.
