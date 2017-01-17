K Major Site Donor

Keyshawn Johnson hopes nephew Michael Thomas, Saints can experience 'winning big'



Michael Thomas had a laundry list of accomplishments during his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints.



The wide receiver from Ohio State set new franchise records for receptions (92), receiving yards (1,137) and receiving touchdowns (nine). He ranked in the top 10 of the NFL in those three major receiving categories in 2016, and his 92 catches are the second most by any receiver in league history, behind only Anquan Boldin's 101 in 2003.



