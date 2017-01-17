|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Don't see the Saints using the franchise tag on anyone... But who could be tagged that the Saints may want to sign??? Twitter...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|Latest Blogs
|
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
|02-15-2017, 09:18 AM
|#2
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 13,033
Blog Entries: 23
|
Re: 2017 NFL Calendar Year: Franchise Tags Begin
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|