It feels like just yesterday that the Atlanta Falcons came oh-so-close to winning their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Instead, the unthinkable happened and the Patriots erased a 25-point deficit -- the largest in Super Bowl history -- and
02-15-2017
Mardi Gras float mocks 'ringless' Falcons
It feels like just yesterday that the Atlanta Falcons came oh-so-close to winning their first Super Bowl in franchise history.
Instead, the unthinkable happened and the Patriots erased a 25-point deficit -- the largest in Super Bowl history -- and shocked the Falcons in overtime.
While Atlanta fans wont soon get over the loss, New Orleans Saints fans are having some fun with it.
A float called The Young, The Ringless is making noise at Mardi Gras.
The float features a ringless Matt Ryan, Dirty Bird gumbo and a voodoo doll wearing a Falcons jersey with pins stuck in it.
The Falcons swept the Saints this season and lead the overall series 51-45. However, the Saints have one Lombardi Trophy -- something that the Falcons are still chasing.
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
