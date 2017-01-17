Mardi Gras float mocks 'ringless' Falcons



Instead, the unthinkable happened and the Patriots erased a 25-point deficit -- the largest in Super Bowl history -- and shocked the Falcons in overtime.



While Atlanta fans wont soon get over the loss, New Orleans Saints fans are having some fun with it.



A float called The Young, The Ringless is making noise at Mardi Gras.



The float features a ringless Matt Ryan, Dirty Bird gumbo and a voodoo doll wearing a Falcons jersey with pins stuck in it.



The Falcons swept the Saints this season and lead the overall series 51-45. However, the Saints have one Lombardi Trophy -- something that the Falcons are still chasing.



