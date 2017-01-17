Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Mardi Gras float mocks 'ringless' Falcons

It feels like just yesterday that the Atlanta Falcons came oh-so-close to winning their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Instead, the unthinkable happened and the Patriots erased a 25-point deficit -- the largest in Super Bowl history

Mardi Gras float mocks 'ringless' Falcons
It feels like just yesterday that the Atlanta Falcons came oh-so-close to winning their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Instead, the unthinkable happened and the Patriots erased a 25-point deficit -- the largest in Super Bowl history -- and shocked the Falcons in overtime.

While Atlanta fans wont soon get over the loss, New Orleans Saints fans are having some fun with it.

A float called The Young, The Ringless is making noise at Mardi Gras.

The float features a ringless Matt Ryan, Dirty Bird gumbo and a voodoo doll wearing a Falcons jersey with pins stuck in it.


The Falcons swept the Saints this season and lead the overall series 51-45. However, the Saints have one Lombardi Trophy -- something that the Falcons are still chasing.


Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
